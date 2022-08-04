NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims He Had a Baby with Another Woman

NE-YO and Renay married in February 2016 and share three children together

By
and
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 05:50 PM
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith attend Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement after party
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Crystal Renay is looking to end her marriage to NE-YO.

Shortly after publicly accusing the R&B singer of cheating, Renay filed divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE in Atlanta earlier this week, claiming the pair's marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation" following NE-YO's alleged infidelity.

Renay has been married to NE-YO, 42, since February 2016, and the pair shares three children: 13-month-old daughter Isabella Rose, as well as sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 4, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6.

According to the divorce documents, Renay alleges that the "So Sick" singer — whom she claims to have been separated from since July 22 — recently fathered a child with another woman.

The Grammy-winner's wife also says she's been taking care of their three children since the separation, and she's seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody as well as child support and alimony.

Representatives for both NE-YO and Renay did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On July 30, Renay shared a post on Instagram alleging NE-YO was unfaithful to her in their marriage and that the pair's years-long relationship is now over. NE-YO, on his part, said he will not comment on "personal matters."

"Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception," Renay wrote in her post, which has since been taken down along with her entire account. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"

"To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement," her message continued. "To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

"I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache," Renay added.

Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Crystal Smith and NE-YO. Amy Sussman/Getty

Renay then asked fans to refrain from sending her proof of NE-YO's unfaithfulness in her social media post.

"I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern," she said. "I am not a victim."

"I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best," she continued.

One day after Renay shared her post, NE-YO penned a response in a message on Twitter.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums," he said. "I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

The now-estranged couple had previously split in February 2020, but reconciled four months later. They then renewed their wedding vows in an elaborate ceremony in April 2022 in a red-themed Las Vegas soirée after originally tying the knot in 2016. After the ceremony, the couple shared numerous photos and videos from the big day on Instagram.

Related Articles
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater
NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating: '8 Years of Lies and Deception'
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
NE-YO Opens Up About Renewing His Vows with Wife Crystal After 'the Darker Point' They Went Through
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the Foster The Funk Fundraiser for Camp Horizon at Zoo Atlanta on May 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NE-YO and Wife Crystal Renew Their Vows in Romantic, Red-Themed Las Vegas Ceremony
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's Divorce Escalates with Restraining Order, 'Financially Strangling' Claims
JoJo Siwa Reveals She's Back Together with Girlfriend Kylie Prew
18 Celeb Couples Who Broke Up Only to Get Back Together Again
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler
Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Filed for Divorce in Different County After Withdrawing Initial Complaint
Sam Hunt (R) and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Files for Divorce, Alleges He Cheated on Her
Sam Hunt (R) and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Withdrew Divorce Complaint Hours After Filing
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the Foster The Funk Fundraiser for Camp Horizon at Zoo Atlanta on May 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Celeb Couples Who Renewed Their Wedding Vows
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022
Stevie J Apologizes to Faith Evans on Mother's Day: 'I've Learned My Lesson' . https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTWhFWrqPm/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Stevie J. Apologizes to Faith Evans on Mother's Day: 'I've Learned My Lesson'
DJ Mustard attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images); Chanel Thierry and Mustard attend Billboard 2019 Hip Hop Power Players at Union West Events on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Billboard)
DJ Mustard Files for Divorce from Wife Chanel Thierry After Over a Year of Marriage
Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus
Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus After 28 Years of Marriage
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay
NE-YO Confirms He and Wife Crystal Renay Are Getting a Divorce: 'I Will Always Respect Her'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Says 'No Counseling or Reconciliation Effort' Will Repair Her Marriage to Kanye West
Dr. Dre and wife Nicole Young
Dr. Dre Celebrates Being 'Divorced AF' as His Legal Separation from Nicole Young Reportedly Finalizes