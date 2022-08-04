NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims He Had a Baby with Another Woman

Crystal Renay is looking to end her marriage to NE-YO.

Shortly after publicly accusing the R&B singer of cheating, Renay filed divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE in Atlanta earlier this week, claiming the pair's marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation" following NE-YO's alleged infidelity.

Renay has been married to NE-YO, 42, since February 2016, and the pair shares three children: 13-month-old daughter Isabella Rose, as well as sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 4, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6.

According to the divorce documents, Renay alleges that the "So Sick" singer — whom she claims to have been separated from since July 22 — recently fathered a child with another woman.

The Grammy-winner's wife also says she's been taking care of their three children since the separation, and she's seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody as well as child support and alimony.

Representatives for both NE-YO and Renay did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On July 30, Renay shared a post on Instagram alleging NE-YO was unfaithful to her in their marriage and that the pair's years-long relationship is now over. NE-YO, on his part, said he will not comment on "personal matters."

"Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception," Renay wrote in her post, which has since been taken down along with her entire account. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"

"To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement," her message continued. "To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

"I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache," Renay added.

Crystal Smith and NE-YO. Amy Sussman/Getty

Renay then asked fans to refrain from sending her proof of NE-YO's unfaithfulness in her social media post.

"I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern," she said. "I am not a victim."

"I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best," she continued.

One day after Renay shared her post, NE-YO penned a response in a message on Twitter.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums," he said. "I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

The now-estranged couple had previously split in February 2020, but reconciled four months later. They then renewed their wedding vows in an elaborate ceremony in April 2022 in a red-themed Las Vegas soirée after originally tying the knot in 2016. After the ceremony, the couple shared numerous photos and videos from the big day on Instagram.