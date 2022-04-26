NE-YO and Wife Crystal Renew Their Vows in Romantic, Red-Themed Las Vegas Ceremony

The happy couple, who share three children, were seen dancing to NE-YO's songs, including "Miss Independent"

Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the Foster The Funk Fundraiser for Camp Horizon at Zoo Atlanta on May 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the Foster The Funk Fundraiser for Camp Horizon at Zoo Atlanta on May 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NE-YO is a married man — again!

The singer, 42, renewed his vows with wife Crystal Smith on Sunday in an elaborate, red-themed Las Vegas soirée.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

NE-YO and Smith, 35, who tied the knot in 2016, shared numerous photos and videos from their big day on Instagram, including a romantic video of the couple enjoying time together in a hotel suite.

"This weekend means the world to me. Everything that it's about, everything that it is, and the fact that I get to do it with you," Smith said in the clip. "I love you forever and always. A million times, a million years, I always choose you."

The "So Sick" singer and his model bride enjoyed a first look moment before their outdoor ceremony, in which the Grammy winner got an initial glimpse at Smith in her sparkly Ese Azenabor gown.

Parts of NE-YO's vows were captured on video by a guest and shared on Smith's Instagram Story, and featured the star praising not only his wife's "beauty," but her quirks, too.

"Where some might see a smart-ass mouth, what I saw was a mouth that has no problem letting it be known what's on the lady's mind, thus making it easier for a worldly man to understand her," he said. "Where some would see attitude, I saw confidence. A woman with knowledge of self-worth, absolutely refusing to accept anything less."

Following the emotional ceremony, the happy couple and their guests, who were all dressed in red, headed inside for a reception at Resorts World Las Vegas, where the venue was covered floor to ceiling with red roses.

Videos show NE-YO and Smith, who runs the skincare brand NudeLuxe Rx, dancing to his songs "Make Me Better" and "Miss Independent," as well as sharing a slow dance to Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud."

Another video, shot by cinematographer @bricksgroup and shared by both Smith and her wedding planner, Elle Audrey Events, show the couple entering their reception and greeting guests while bathed in a red glow.

"My heart is overflowing with happiness!" Crystal wrote on her Instagram Story.

RELATED VIDEO: NE-YO and Wife Crystal Renay Reconcile 4 Months After Announcing Split: 'We're Stronger Now'

The pair are parents to sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 3, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6, and daughter Isabella Rose, 10 months. NE-YO is also dad to daughter Madilyn Grace, 11, and son Mason, 10, from a previous relationship.

The romantic weekend comes more than six years after they were married in February 2016 in an oceanside ceremony about an hour outside of Los Angeles.

"Our meeting was initially strictly business, and I had planned on shooting a short film with the album," NE-YO told PEOPLE in 2016. "We met at a restaurant, but she showed up two hours late. She explained later why that was: She was just trying to get some info on me: who I was, if it was really going to be a business meeting or if I was some creep."

The star clearly passed the test, because they started dating about two weeks later: "It's pretty much been bliss ever since then, I can't lie," he said at the time, noting that he "kinda knew right away" that Crystal was the one.

The couple endured a rough patch in 2020; they announced they were divorcing in February 2020, but reconciled four months later, crediting COVID lockdowns with saving their marriage.

"The whole quarantine thing was kind of a blessing," NE-YO told The Talk in June 2020. "Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce, and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world — you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world's opinion mean more in certain situations than it should."