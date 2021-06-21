"I want everyone to get it and make their own decision on which songs they love," NE-YO tells PEOPLE

NE-YO Eyes Fall Release for 8th Album The Escape as He Reveals His Kids Like '9 Out of the 12' Tracks

NE-YO's album is on the way!

The singer, 41, is releasing his eighth album titled The Escape "around September or October," he tells PEOPLE.

NE-YO - who shares children sons Shaffer Chimere Jr "S.J.", 5, Roman Alexander-Raj, 3, and a daughter on the way with wife Crystal Renay and son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from his previous relationship - reveals four of his children have previewed the album and mostly love it.

"My kids have heard my entire album," he tells PEOPLE, during a recent interview promoting his Father's Day campaign with Old Spice.

The "Because Of You" adds, "Of the 12 songs on it, they love nine."

"They're very honest, like 'Hm, we don't like that one Daddy.' And all I can do is be like, 'Okay, what about this one?' and then play another one and hope that they like it," NE-YO says of his children's reaction to some of the songs on his eighth album. "If that means anything to anybody, my kids like nine out of the 12."

The Step Up: High Water star's kids may not approve of the entirety of The Escape - but he hopes fans will enjoy it.

"I want everyone to get it and make their own decision on which songs they love," NE-YO tells PEOPLE. "Be looking out for it around September or October."

