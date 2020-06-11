The singer faced criticism for thanking George Floyd for his "sacrifice" that sparked outrage and unification against police brutality

Ne-Yo Defends Calling George Floyd's Killing a 'Sacrifice': 'We Are All in the Same Fight'

Ne-Yo performs a song during the funeral for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church on Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

Ne-Yo is clarifying his comments about George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, the singer, 40, performed at the Houston, Texas, funeral service for Floyd, who was killed while in police custody on May 25. Ne-Yo sang an emotional cover of "It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," but it was his statement to mourners beforehand, however, that drew some backlash.

"Fifty states are protesting at the same time. This man changed the world — changed the world for the better. So, I just want to personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice, so that my kids can be alright later on," he said on Tuesday. "I appreciate the sacrifice, my brother, I genuinely do."

Many took issue with Ne-Yo designating Floyd's killing as a "sacrifice," though he doubled down on the sentiment on Instagram, thanking the Floyd family for having him perform, adding that Floyd's "martyrdom was the spark."

"Thanx to the family of George Floyd for allowing me to be a part of celebrating his life and saying our final goodbye. It’s hard to sing thru real tears so please forgive any bad notes," he wrote. "The love this man’s family and community have for him is literally soul shaking. It was an honor to honor him. Change is happening, slowly but surely. George Floyd’s martyrdom was the spark. LONG LIVE GEORGE FLOYD thru [his] children and the people that loved him."

In the comment section, one user wrote, "Murder is not a sacrifice 🙄🙄," prompting a response from the artist.

"Yes it is. I never said he was a 'willing' sacrifice. But the sacrifice of his life was the spark that was apparently needed to create the energy for change," he wrote. "It’s sad that it took this kind of sacrifice to finally open America’s eyes even the little bit we have."

"But the unfortunate truth is the world has not united like this in the name of justice for black people EVER," Ne-Yo continued. "I’m addressing this comment because ignorance divides and we don’t need that right now. I’m going out of my way to explain what I meant because we are all in the same fight and can’t leave anyone behind."

He added: "I have the utmost respect for George Floyd, his family and the UNWILLING SACRIFICE HE MADE for black people everywhere."

Tuesday's service for Floyd marked the end of a series of memorials for the 46-year-old who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota. About 500 invited family and guests attended the gathering, with crowds showing support outside the Fountain of Praise church, as well.

"Because of you, we have gained comfort and strength," Floyd's family wrote in a notecard handed out to those who attended the public viewing on Monday. "We would like for each of you to know that George is now one of God's beautiful angels and will FOREVER breathe in our hearts."

