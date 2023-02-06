NE-YO and Crystal Renay's Divorce Finalized 6 Months After She Accused Him of Having Baby with Another Woman

NE-YO and Crystal Renay are officially ex spouses.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE state that NE-YO, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, and Renay, whose full name is Crystal Renay Smith, finalized their divorce on Jan. 26.

A judge in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia's Family Division determined "a total divorce" should "be granted," according to the papers.

A representative for NE-YO, 43, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It is not clear who represents Renay, 37, and can comment on her behalf.

Per their divorce settlement, TMZ reported, Renay will receive a one-time payment of $1.6 million for their property, along with one of the four homes they shared in Georgia. She will also get $20,000 that will cover moving costs.

NE-YO will walk away with their 2022 Bentley Bentayga; in exchange, he will give Renay $150,000 to purchase her own vehicle, the outlet added.

As for child support, Renay will receive $12,000 a month for the three children she and NE-YO share, and NE-YO will pay school fees. Renay will get $5,000 a month in alimony for three years, according to TMZ. The exes also said that they would not bring any romantic partners around their children unless they are engaged, married, or get the okay from one another.

Renay previously filed for divorce in August, four months after the now-exes renewed their vows in a romantic red-themed ceremony in Las Vegas.

According to the divorce documents, Renay alleged that the "So Sick" singer — whom she claimed to have been separated from since July 22 — fathered a child with another woman during their marriage.

The Grammy winner's now ex-wife also said she had been taking care of their three children since the separation and was seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody as well as child support and alimony.

Around the time she filed for divorce, Renay also accused NE-YO of cheating on her for eight years.

"8 years. 8 years of lies and deception," Renay wrote in part in a social media post last July. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"

"To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement," her message continued. "To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

A day after Renay shared her post, NE-YO penned a response in a message on Twitter.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums," he said. "I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

Renay and NE-YO married in February 2016 and share three children: 19-month-old daughter Isabella Rose, as well as sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 4½, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6.