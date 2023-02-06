NE-YO and Crystal Renay's Divorce Finalized 6 Months After She Accused Him of Having Baby with Another Woman

NE-YO and Crystal Renay were married in February 2016 and share three children

By
Published on February 6, 2023 11:03 PM
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the Foster The Funk Fundraiser for Camp Horizon at Zoo Atlanta on May 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Crystal Smith and NE-YO. Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty

NE-YO and Crystal Renay are officially ex spouses.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE state that NE-YO, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, and Renay, whose full name is Crystal Renay Smith, finalized their divorce on Jan. 26.

A judge in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia's Family Division determined "a total divorce" should "be granted," according to the papers.

A representative for NE-YO, 43, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It is not clear who represents Renay, 37, and can comment on her behalf.

Per their divorce settlement, TMZ reported, Renay will receive a one-time payment of $1.6 million for their property, along with one of the four homes they shared in Georgia. She will also get $20,000 that will cover moving costs.

NE-YO will walk away with their 2022 Bentley Bentayga; in exchange, he will give Renay $150,000 to purchase her own vehicle, the outlet added.

As for child support, Renay will receive $12,000 a month for the three children she and NE-YO share, and NE-YO will pay school fees. Renay will get $5,000 a month in alimony for three years, according to TMZ. The exes also said that they would not bring any romantic partners around their children unless they are engaged, married, or get the okay from one another.

Renay previously filed for divorce in August, four months after the now-exes renewed their vows in a romantic red-themed ceremony in Las Vegas.

According to the divorce documents, Renay alleged that the "So Sick" singer — whom she claimed to have been separated from since July 22 — fathered a child with another woman during their marriage.

The Grammy winner's now ex-wife also said she had been taking care of their three children since the separation and was seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody as well as child support and alimony.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Snow Files for Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Separation from Tyler Stanaland

Around the time she filed for divorce, Renay also accused NE-YO of cheating on her for eight years.

"8 years. 8 years of lies and deception," Renay wrote in part in a social media post last July. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"

"To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement," her message continued. "To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A day after Renay shared her post, NE-YO penned a response in a message on Twitter.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums," he said. "I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

Renay and NE-YO married in February 2016 and share three children: 19-month-old daughter Isabella Rose, as well as sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 4½, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 6.

Related Articles
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith attend Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement after party
NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims He Had a Baby with Another Woman
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay
Crystal Renay Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce from NE-YO: 'Certain Things Can't Be Forgiven'
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater
NE-YO's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating: '8 Years of Lies and Deception'
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher attend GQ's The Gentlemen's Ball at The Edison Ballroom on October 27, 2010 in New York City
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's Relationship: A Look Back
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Brittany Snow Files for Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Separation from Tyler Stanaland
Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall
'Selling the OC' 's Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai amid Brittany Snow Divorce Filing
Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend Carrie Steele-Pitts Home 130th Anniversary Gala at Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Kenya Moore's Estranged Husband? All About Marc Daly and Their Divorce
Rebecca Gayheart-Dane and Eric Dane attends the 9th Annual Butterfly Ball on June 5, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Relationship Timeline
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the Foster The Funk Fundraiser for Camp Horizon at Zoo Atlanta on May 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NE-YO and Wife Crystal Renew Their Vows in Romantic, Red-Themed Las Vegas Ceremony
Joe Don Rooney, Tiffany Fallon
Inside Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney and Wife Tiffany's Contentious Divorce, from Infidelity to $315K Rehab
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland
TODAY -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian on Tuesday June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kanye West attends Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Kim Kardashian 'Relieved' Divorce Terms Were Finalized, Hopes Co-Parenting Will Be 'Easier': Source
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month in Child Support
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
NE-YO Opens Up About Renewing His Vows with Wife Crystal After 'the Darker Point' They Went Through
Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with wife Siohvaughn, during the Heats NBA championship victory parade at American Airlines Arena on June 23, 2006 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade? Everything to Know
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Finalizes Terms of Her Divorce Settlement with James Heerdegen 2 Years After Filing