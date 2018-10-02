K-Pop Sensation NCT 127 to Perform First All-English Track 'Regular' on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

NCT 127, one of the most popular bands in K-Pop, will unveil their first all-English track “Regular” during their upcoming performance at a sold-out mini-concert for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Monday.

The internationally popular Seoul-based act, who is one of Apple Music’s latest “Up Next” artists and has been dubbed as the next BTS, has an eventful month with the release of their 11-track album, Regular-Irregular, on Oct. 12.

“We’ve grown up, and this album really captures our varied talents and gives us a chance to showcase our full performance abilities while experimenting with different styles and genres,” says NCT 127 member Johnny in a statement.

As fans continue to buzz over the 10-member unit’s music, the group’s new partnership with Apple will include a short film exploring the band, an Apple Music–only choreography video and a new Beats 1 interview.

“We are so excited and proud to be Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artist this month,” continues Johnny about being picked as Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist. “We’ve seen how instrumental this partnership has been, and we can’t wait to share our music with more people!”

NCT 127 has maintained a steady presence across Apple Music and Beats 1 since 2016 with hits like “Fire Truck” and “Limitless.”

“We can’t wait to bring this project to the fans because we’ve worked so hard and put our whole selves into making this a record that brings the fun out of everyone,” says NCT 127 member Mark.