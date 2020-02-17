Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Sit Courtside — and Share Jumbotron Kiss — at 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among those in the crowd at Sunday night’s 2020 All-Star game, watching as the annual event featured a touching tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims who died in last month’s tragic helicopter crash.

The couple — who have been married since 2014 and share four kids together — were photographed sitting side-by-side in the front row of the game, held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Both appeared to be having fun, Kim even kissing Kanye on the check during one sweet moment. The smooch was shared on the Jumbotron, and later, to Kim’s Instagram, alongside other selfies and footage from the game.

They looked stylish as ever, too.

Kim, 39, wore an oversized rust orange puffer coat, which she paired with matching pants. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star finished off her ensemble with tan boots, and wore her dark locks down in her favorite Cher-inspired hairstyle.

Kanye, 42, went for a more causal look. The rapper rocked light denim jeans, adorned with white floral painted spots. He added a red bandana-print shirt and a darker denim coat, plus a handful of accessories including dark shades, Yeezy sneakers, and gold rings.

Seated next to Kim and Kanye was rapper J. Cole. Other stars in the crowd included Cardi B, Offset, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Common, Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Chadwick Boseman, Jon Stewart, Donnie Wahlberg, Spike Lee, Bad Bunny, Ludacris, Taylor Bennett, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Chris Tucker, and Megan Rapinoe.

Sunday’s 92nd annual All-Star game featured a reworked format in honor of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, an up-and-coming basketball player herself.

Both teams wore jerseys to commemorate the Bryants. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo led a group of players with Kobe’s No. 24 on them. Meanwhile, the team led by Lakers star LeBron James wore jerseys with No. 2 on them, in memory of Gianna, who played with the number as a member of the Mamba Sports Academy.

The other victims of the helicopter crash — including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan — were all honored as well, with both teams wearing patches featuring nine stars to represent each of the deceased.

In addition, there was a change in how scoring was handled. Rather than the usual time limit, when scores are tallied up in the fourth quarter, a target score was set, which each team had to reach in order to win. And in yet another nod to the number Kobe wore for the latter half of his career, 24 points was added to the winning score in order to determine the target.

And if that weren’t enough, the league renamed the MVP trophy “the Kobe Bryant MVP Award,” in his honor (Kobe was the youngest person ever to compete in an All Star game, and was named MVP four times).

In the end, Antetokounmpo‘s team ended up being triumphant, beating James’ team by just two points with a score of 157-155. Kawhi Leonard won the MVP trophy.

Chicago Sunday Service – Can't Tell Me Nothing

As for Kim and Kanye, prior to the All-Star game, the couple was together for a Chicago installment of the rapper’s popular Sunday Service.

Kim shared on social media a video from the service, including a moving performance her husband and his choir did of his 2015 hit, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Contributions to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.