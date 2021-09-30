The single was originally released on July 8 and featured in a trailer campaign for the popular family film Space Jam 2

Naz Tokio Drops Funky Music Video for 'Make Your Move' Produced by Lauren Hashian

Naz Tokio has teamed up with Lauren Hashian for an electric new music video!

The video, produced via Hashian's husband Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, honors New York City's incredible diversity over the 23-year-old singer's latest single entitled "Make Your Move."

"It's such a thrill now to not only be writing the music but also writing creative direction for our music videos together with Naz," Hashian said about creating the video with her longtime friend.

lauren hashian Lauren Hashian with her daughters | Credit: Seven Bucks Productions

"It was such a magical moment to create this music video with my bestie Lauren, who happens to be the greatest producer and partner of all times," Tokio added.

"Make Your Move" was originally released on July 8 and featured in a trailer campaign for the popular family film Space Jam 2.

Lauren Hashian's "Make Your Move"Official Music Video Naz Tokio and Lauren Hashian | Credit: Seven Bucks Productions

Filmed on the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles on a set depicting the streets of New York City, the video includes plenty of flashy colors and funky dance moves. It also features cameos from Ata Johnson, Dwayne's mother, and Hashian herself.

Tokio performed in the music video two months after giving birth to her first son.

"I felt so empowered as a woman that we are 'Strong enough to bear the children then get back to business,' as Beyoncé would say!" the Grammy-nominated recording artist tells PEOPLE.

Naz Tokio - Make Your Move Naz Tokio | Credit: Naz Tokio/Youtube

Later this fall, Tokio will release a track titled "On the Run" to be featured in the forthcoming Netflix film Red Notice starring Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Hashian also anticipates releasing her first personal EP this fall.