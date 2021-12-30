Natti Natasha Reveals She, Her Fiancé and His Kids Have Contracted COVID-19: 'Don't Let Your Guard Down'
On Wednesday, the singer announced that she, her fiancé Raphy Pina and his children tested positive for the virus
Dominican singer and songwriter Natti Natasha and many of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Natasha announced that she, her fiancé Raphy Pina, and two out of four of his kids have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Responsibly, we want to notify everyone that Natalie Gutiérrez, Rafael Pina, Antonio Pina and Mia Pina came out positive for Covid-19. Rafael Jr. and Vida are currently very well and under strict supervision and we are pending any changes in their health," Natasha, 35, posted.
"Please, the people who have been near us the last 48 hours, we ask that you go get tested and that you isolate in quarantine. The COVID pandemic can touch anyone, so don't let your guard down, protect yourself, and get your booster. We love you, Famila Pina Gutiérrez."
Natasha and Pina welcomed 7-month-old daughter Vida Isabelle on May 22, while Rafael Jr., Mia and Antonio are Pina's children from previous relationships.
The singer opened up about the birth in an exclusive interview with People en Español published in August.
At the time, while Natasha admitted to People en Español that life is definitely different with a newborn, she said the arrival of Vida Isabelle in May "fulfilled" her.
"When I met her she completed me in a way that nothing else could," she said. "She fulfilled me."
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.