On Wednesday, the singer announced that she, her fiancé Raphy Pina and his children tested positive for the virus

Natti Natasha Reveals She, Her Fiancé and His Kids Have Contracted COVID-19: 'Don't Let Your Guard Down'

Dominican singer and songwriter Natti Natasha and many of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Natasha announced that she, her fiancé Raphy Pina, and two out of four of his kids have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Responsibly, we want to notify everyone that Natalie Gutiérrez, Rafael Pina, Antonio Pina and Mia Pina came out positive for Covid-19. Rafael Jr. and Vida are currently very well and under strict supervision and we are pending any changes in their health," Natasha, 35, posted.

"Please, the people who have been near us the last 48 hours, we ask that you go get tested and that you isolate in quarantine. The COVID pandemic can touch anyone, so don't let your guard down, protect yourself, and get your booster. We love you, Famila Pina Gutiérrez."

Natasha and Pina welcomed 7-month-old daughter Vida Isabelle on May 22, while Rafael Jr., Mia and Antonio are Pina's children from previous relationships.

The singer opened up about the birth in an exclusive interview with People en Español published in August.

Natti Natasha Credit: Natti Natasha Instagram

At the time, while Natasha admitted to People en Español that life is definitely different with a newborn, she said the arrival of Vida Isabelle in May "fulfilled" her.

"When I met her she completed me in a way that nothing else could," she said. "She fulfilled me."