Natti Natasha Debuts New Track Dedicated to Fiancé Raphy Pina at the 2023 Latin AMAs

"La Falta Que Me Haces," which conveys Natasha's struggle since she was separated from her fiancé last year, is out now

By
Published on April 20, 2023 10:55 PM
Natti Natasha Debuts New Track Dedicated to Fiancé Raphy Pina at the 2023 Latin AMAs
Natti Natasha. Photo: Courtesy TelevisaUnivision

Natti Natasha is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

During the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Las Vegas, the "Criminal" singer — who co-hosted the award show alongside Clarissa Molina, Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil — brought viewers to tears with a debut performance of her new song "La Falta Que Me Haces" (How Much I Miss You).

The song shows Natasha, 36, getting vulnerable in her music for the first time since her fiancé and manager Raphy Pina was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for illegal possession of firearms in May of last year.

"To all the people who need this song, I didn't know that I needed it until the day we created it," she said after her performance. "In case you're watching Raphy, we all love you."

In the heart-wrenching song, she sings lyrics like "I pretend to be strong so that you won't know that it hurts" and "I don't know how to live without you."

Meanwhile, the cover art for the single, which is a photo of Natasha with a tear streaming down her face, was drawn by a detainee held at the same detention center as Pina.

The Dominican singer — who earned three nominations at the award show — welcomed her daughter Viva Isabelle with Pina, 44, in May 2021 after fertility struggles.

Natti Natasha Debuts New Track Dedicated to Fiancé Raphy Pina at the 2023 Latin AMAs
Natti Natasha. TelevisaUnivision

"I am so happy, I am more full of LIFE than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of LIFE. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen," Pina wrote on Instagram in Spanish before the birth of their baby girl. "I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the Baby in your belly. 5.22.21 🙏🏻🏥 #TeamPinatti! Let's go to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon."

Natasha spoke to PEOPLE in September 2021 in light of her latest studio album Natividad, which was released only months after she gave birth. For the "En Bajita" singer, this project proved that she could do anything.

"I know that in the Spanish market they don't accept it so much — a woman being in the urban market," Natasha said at the time. "So I was like, I don't know if I'm going to be judged [or] if it's going to be accepted. I speak the way I speak and I'm going to be a mother. I can't ask for permission to be happy in all aspects of my life."

Natti Natasha Debuts New Track Dedicated to Fiancé Raphy Pina at the 2023 Latin AMAs
Natti Natasha. Courtesy TelevisaUnivision

"I'm just going to break the rules," she continued.

Over the weekend, the singer appeared onstage during Becky G's Coachella set for a performance of their smash single "Sin Pijama." She is expected to join the "Shower" singer onstage once more for weekend two.

Listen to "La Falta Que Me Haces" now.

Updated by
Related Articles
Natti Natasha
Singer Natti Natasha Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Vida, with Fiancé Raphy Pina
Natti Natasha
Natti Natasha Tells Younger Self to Not 'Be Scared' in Trailer for Upcoming Docuseries
AMERICAN IDOL 512 (Top 14 Live Reveal) Following the Top 20 reveal, Americas votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, LIVE MONDAY, APRIL 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Katy Perry Says She's 'Due' for a Tour After Las Vegas Residency
Rich Paul and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Adele FaceTimes Boyfriend Rich Paul While He's Live-Streaming on Twitch and Sweetly Says 'Hey Baby'
Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Gwen Stefani and Carly Pearce Deliver Energetic Performance of 'Just a Girl' at the 2023 CMT Awards
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey on Facing Critics Who Targeted Her for Being Too Sexy: 'Deep Inside It Was Killing Me'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Honoree Taylor Swift accepts the iHeartRadio Innovator Award onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Taylor Swift Praises 'Dumb Ideas' as She Accepts Innovator Award at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' Relationship: A Look Back
Rosalia and Rauw attend 'Los40 Music Awards' Photocall on November 12, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's Relationship Timeline
becky g and natti natasha
Becky G Fought for Natti Natasha to Join Her on 'Sin Pijama': 'I Wanted a Moment in History'
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England., Singer-songwriter Shakira (L) and professional soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Says Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Is in 'Trouble' After Her Breakup Song Performance on 'Fallon'
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
amber heard
Celebrity Babies Born in 2021
Adele poses with her awards for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England
Adele's Son Angelo: Everything to Know
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Was 'Moved' to Tears After Seeing Photo of Audience Member's Late Wife: 'Sorry for Your Loss'