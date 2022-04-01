Nathan Sykes Shares Video from Final Wanted Performance 2 Weeks Before Tom Parker's Death: 'So Much Joy'

Parker's wife Kelsey announced his death on social media Wednesday and said he "fought until the very end"

Nathan Sykes is remembering the golden days with his late bandmate.

Following the death of his bandmate Tom Parker on Wednesday, The Wanted member shared a tear-jerking tribute video on social media from their final performance as a band.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just two weeks ago that will stay with me forever," he wrote Thursday alongside the video at their final concert, as they performed their song "Gold Forever." "I wasn't sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today."

The video eventually transitions into a compilation of footage of Parker through the years with the band. In the series of clips, Parker is seen smiling and being silly on various occasions.

"Tom was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet and I'm so grateful that I was given the honour of being a part of his journey, and even more grateful I can call him my friend as well as one of four brothers," Sykes, 28, wrote about the band, which consists of members Parker, Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren, Max George and Jay McGuiness.

He continued, "He was the reason that the band came back together and the last six months have been the greatest pleasure of my life. Our lives will never be the same … Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world. I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother."

Kaneswaren, 33, shared a short clip of his own on social media, showing the band in a group hug and embracing Parker on stage at a concert. Over the video he wrote, "We'll always be there for you brother."

"❤️ Always & Forever ❤️ Our Tommy boy. Say my name like it's the last time, Live today like it's your last night, We want to cry but we know its alright, Cause I'm with you and you're with me," he captioned the video, referencing lyrics from "Gold Forever."

Parker died on Wednesday at 33 years old, almost two years after he was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

His wife Kelsey announced his death on Instagram, saying that Parker died earlier that day with his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

She concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️."

Parker and his wife, who married in 2018, are parents to daughter Aurelia Rose, 2½, and son Bodhi Thomas, 17 months. In Kelsey's post, she shared a black-and-white portrait of her husband, as well as a sweet family photo of four.

The Wanted posted their own announcement as well, sharing that they were able to be by Parker's side as he died.

"Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates," it read. "Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

The "Glad You Came" singer was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the summer of 2020, and shared the news that October, saying at the time that he knew "something wasn't right" but "never expected it to be this."

The Wanted The Wanted | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Parked joined the band in 2009, and though they split in 2014, their reunion was an emotional one — and Parker called it "beautifully special."

"There was a moment where I thought I was going to break down and have a meltdown," Parker told E! News after their performance. "But the boys just comforted me — it was just an emotional night all around, even for the whole day and stuff."

The band reunited once more for a brief "Greatest Hits" arena tour across the U.K. this month, which Parker joined as he was able.

"My happy place," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself on stage.