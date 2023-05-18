Natalia Bryant Is Working for Beyoncé as an Intern on the Superstar's Renaissance World Tour

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off earlier this month in Stockholm


Published on May 18, 2023 01:10 PM
Natalia Bryant, Beyoncé
Natalia Bryant; Beyoncé. Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images, Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

While Beyoncé's having a "Summer Renaissance," she's giving Natalia Bryant a summer job.

This week, the "Break My Soul" superstar released the full list of individuals credited for working on her ongoing Renaissance World Tour — and Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia is listed as an intern.

The 20-year-old model and University of Southern California student is interning for Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, a record label and management company founded by the 41-year-old Grammy winner in 2010.

Natalia has worked with Queen Bey in the past, as she appeared in the musician's November 2021 Ivy Park campaign and praised her in an Instagram post. "Love you so much Auntie BB," she wrote at the time.

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, and its European leg will continue through the end of next month. Beyoncé will then head to North America for a string of shows, starting July 8 in Toronto and ending Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

During the sold-out first show, the Destiny's Child alum performed 36 tracks for nearly three hours, including various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

The concert's set list also featured numerous hits that showcased Beyoncé's decades-long career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition" and "Love on Top."

beyonce
Beyoncé. Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images

In March, Natalia appeared alongside her mom Vanessa Bryant and sisters Capri, 3½, and Bianka, 6, to celebrate Kobe's legacy at the unveiling of the late NBA star's handprints at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

At the event, the IMG model said Kobe was the "MVP of girl dads."

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," said Natalia.

Natalia Byant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She also expressed that the family will love Kobe "forever and always," and made sure to include her sister Gianna, who died in the helicopter crash alongside their dad, in her regards.

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and Mommy."

