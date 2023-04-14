Naomi Raine on Giving Back Through Music and What to Expect from Her Upcoming Album (Exclusive)

The Gospel singer's upcoming album is set to release in June

By
Published on April 14, 2023 09:00 AM

Naomi Raine finds inspiration through community and faith.

The gospel singer caught up with PEOPLE in light of her new single "Paul & Silas (At Midnight)," out Friday, and opened up about the track, her upcoming album and balancing her busy career.

"It's a song about believing that God is going to come through for you and having faith to just give him praise now. It's based on the story about Paul and Silas in the Bible," she says of the track.

Raine, 36 — who is a "worshipper at heart" — says she was inspired by "life" when creating this song and it impacted her in a positive way.

NAOMI RAINE 2023 https://shorefire.com/roster/naomi-raine
Erik Robinson

"I sing, and I think because I sing, because I praise God on a regular basis, it's allowed my perspective to be different. I feel like it's affected my mental health and how I view the world," she says. "Instead of just looking at what's going wrong, I'm able to see, 'OK, this is what God is doing. And even though this circumstance might not be ideal, God is still good and he's still worthy.' It's been very freeing for me."

"Paul & Silas (At Midnight)" is only a preview of what to expect from Raine's album Cover the Earth, which is set for release on June 2.

"The whole project is about giving God what he's due, being a person of praise and giving God glory. Giving him worship is really understanding that we don't come from ourselves," she says. "We're all a part of something that's bigger than us."

NAOMI RAINE 2023 https://shorefire.com/roster/naomi-raine
TRIBL Records

In February, Raine tied Beyoncé for most Grammy award wins as a member of Maverick City Music. The musical group also performed alongside Quavo as a tribute to the late Migos rapper Takeoff.

"When I got home, I was like, 'What just happened? What? We won four Grammys and then we sang with Quavo for Takeoff.' This is just insane," she says, adding that she's "grateful" she was "given the opportunity to help [Quavo] grieve and process the death of his nephew."

Despite her achievements, the "Wait on You" singer says trophies are not her "end all be all." She much prefers learning how her music impacts others.

"The reward for me is when I get messages and I get these a lot, people saying, 'I was going to end my life and I heard your song and I decided to hold on,' or, 'My mother has been sick, and this song that you sang, she listened to it the whole time she was in the hospital and now she's out. Thank you for helping us get through.'"

She adds, "That's why I do this. And so for me, the journey is worth it. It hasn't been easy. And I know I didn't get myself to where I am, but I have worked hard and I'm grateful for it."

NAOMI RAINE 2023 https://shorefire.com/roster/naomi-raine
Hannah Burton

As a mom of three, the "Promises" singer also makes sure to relay that message to her children, who are difficult to be away from when traveling for work.

"When I'm home, I try to give myself completely to being home. I also tell my kids what it is because I'm not just making music," she says. "I feel like this is ministry for me. It's not just music. I get to help people hope. I get to help people be inspired and be encouraged and live again and love again and trust again."

"So for me, it's important for me to let my kids know — and they know, we talk about this often — that our lives are not just for us," she adds. "It's not a selfish thing... I know some people think that Christianity is all about them, but it's not. It's really about the community."

"Paul & Silas (At Midnight)" is out now.

