Who Is Nadia Ferreira? All About Marc Anthony's Fiancée

From Nadia Ferreira's Miss Universe background to parodying Taylor Swift on national TV, here's everything to know about Marc Anthony's fiancée

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Meet Nadia Ferreira!

The Paraguayan model is no stranger to the public eye as she's walked runways, graced magazine covers, and performed on stages all over the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While she's made a name for herself through her numerous pageantry titles and modeling career successes, the 23-year-old recently made headlines when she announced her engagement to Latin singer Marc Anthony on May 13.

Only three months after making their relationship official on Instagram, the couple confirmed their engagement news during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, Florida. The model followed up with an Instagram Story showcasing her mega diamond ring.

From Ferreira's Miss Universe background to parodying Taylor Swift on national TV, here's everything to know about Anthony's fiancée.

Nadia Ferreira competed in Miss Universe

Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty

Ferreira has a background in pageantry dating back to 2015 when she competed in and won Miss Teen Paraguay on behalf of Guaira. From there, she represented Paraguay at Miss Teen Universe 2015 and was the third runner-up.

She was named Miss Universe Paraguay in August 2021 and went on to represent her country at the Miss Universe competition in Israel later that year. Ferreira was named first runner-up behind winner Harnaaz Sandhu of India, which was the highest placement for Paraguay in the pageant's history.

Nadia Ferreira is a fashion model

Nadia Ferreira and Gigi Hadid in 2018 Credit: Nadia Ferreira/Instagram

In addition to pageantry, Ferreira has a successful career in modeling. She gained attention after walking for designer Custo Barcelona at New York Fashion Week in 2018. Since then, she's worked for several top designers such as Tommy Hilfiger and Balmain and has appeared in a number of fashion magazines, including Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and more.

Nadia Ferreira competed in a singing competition

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdWCdLNOwn1/ nadiatferreira Verified Kicking off birthday week 🥳✨ 4d Credit: nadiatferreira/Instagram

In 2015, Ferreira appeared on Parodiando Paraguay, a Paraguayan reality show featuring celebrities who compete against each other by parodying different national and international musical artists. For one of her performances, Ferreira parodied pop superstar Taylor Swift by singing her hit 1989 song "Shake It Off."

Nadia Ferreira is a member of the United Nations Development Programme

Nadia Ferreira, a member of the United Credit: Nadia Ferreira/Instagram

Ferreira is a proud member of the United Nations Development Programme. An advocate for sustainable development, she uses the platform to raise awareness around the care of her country and the topic as a whole.

The Sustainable Development Goals is one of the "Global Goals" adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a "universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity," per the international organization's official website.

Nadia Ferreira has an athletic side

Nadia Ferreira playing tennis Credit: Nadia Ferreira/Instagram

Ferreira also likes to stay active, often posting pictures and videos of herself engaging in activities such as snowboarding, working out, skiing, and cycling, but tennis is her all-time favorite hobby.

She is also an adrenaline junkie as well! Ferreira shared a photo on her Instagram of herself jet skiing, in addition to a video of her skydiving in Dubai!

Nadia Ferreira currently resides in Mexico

Nadia Ferreira Credit: Nadia Ferreira/Instagram

While Ferreira is originally from Villarrica, Paraguay, she has been living in Mexico for more than two years, and considers it her "second home," per her Instagram.

"Very happy and grateful for the great welcome and coexistence with Ambassador Gloria Amarilla and the entire team of the Embassy of Paraguay in Mexico," she wrote in a post from February.