H.E.R. Leads 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations, Chlöe and Drake Follow Closely Behind
Nominations for the annual NAACP Image Awards are here!
On Tuesday, the 2022 nominations were announced on Instagram, and H.E.R. took led the list with six nods.
The singer, 24, is nominated for best female artist and album for "Back of My Mind." Following closely behind with four nominations is Chlöe, Drake, Silk Sonic and Jazmine Sullivan.
Facing off for the coveted entertainer of the year award this year will be Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish.
The NAACP Image Awards highlight the achievements of people of color, and this year's list featured 83 categories for TV and streaming, recordings, motion pictures, literary, directing, writing, podcasts and documentaries. See the full list here.
RCA Records received the most nominations across record labels while Netflix scored the most nods in the motion pictures, television and streaming categories. Issa Rae's Insecure received the most nominations in television and streaming while Amistad topped out the literary categories.
Singer-songwriter H.E.R. also garnered eight nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards — tied with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. John Batiste was at the top of the list withwith 11.
H.E.R.'s nominations include album of the year for Back of My Mind, Best R&B album, song of the year for "Fight For You" and more.
"8 Noms. WOW GOD IS GOOD," H.E.R. wrote in response to her nomination. "8 NOMS??????????? ONLY GOD. Thank you to all the people that helped create these records!!!!! WOOOOOO 23 nominations at 24."
Hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson, the 2022 NAACP Image Awards will air (with no live audience due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic precautions) Feb. 26 on BET.