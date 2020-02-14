R&B Singer Mya Marries in the Seychelles: 'Officially Mrs. Lansky'

Married Mýa!

R&B singer Mýa started the new year as a married woman, she confirmed on Friday.

“Thank you for all of the beautiful messages & happy V-day 🙏🏾💙” she wrote on Instagram, signing the post, “Officially, Mrs. Lansky”

The 40-year-old also posted a selfie on the African island of Ile Aux Bénitiers.

“In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful. ~Alice Walker,” she captioned the selfie.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a series of photos from a performance in Dallas, Texas. The photos show her sporting a ring on her index finger rather than her ring finger.

The singer tied the knot in a small, secret wedding in Seychelles, according to TMZ, which acquired photos of the singer in her wedding gown. The marriage news comes as a surprise to many as the “It’s All About Me” singer hasn’t been tied to anyone as of late.

In 2011, the “Case of the Ex” songstress was linked with NFL star DeSean Jackson after they were spotted side-by-side at a sports awards show in Philadelphia. The year before, she was spotted vacationing with NFL player Larry Johnson in Belize.

Mya is getting ready to head on the first-ever KISSTORY Presents The Blast Off! Tour at the end of the month alongside R&B and hip-hop superstars Nelly, Salt N Pepa, Shaggy, Eve and other.

The singer has received a number of accolades including a Grammy for her participation in Moulin Rouge!‘s “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Pink. She’s also been nominated two other times — most recently in 2017 for her album Smoove Jones, which was up for best R&B album.

The singer also came in second place during her time on Dancing with the Stars in 2009. She dropped her last album T.K.O. in 2018. She’s also a fierce advocate for veganism.