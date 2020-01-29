My Chemical Romance Announce Plans to Hit the Road for Reunion Tour

Three cheers for sweet tour dates! As it turns out, My Chemical Romance’s December reunion show in Los Angeles was not a one-off event after all. On Wednesday, the beloved emo group released a whole batch of new dates for a reunion tour this fall. The band broke up in 2013, but this will be their first full tour in nine years.

They revealed this information in the most on-brand way possible. Wednesday morning, they premiered a new video on YouTube titled “A summoning…” The video stars a young man (Marcos Garcia) setting up a pentagram and ouija board in his bedroom, only to summon more than he expected. A group of menacing figures in masks show up, and the ouija board advises the boy to “run.” He does so, and ends up going on an interdimensional journey full of callbacks to My Chemical Romance’s classic albums.

In one room he finds a bunch of vampires hanging out, reminiscent of the group’s debut single “Vampires Will Never Hurt You.” Then he encounters a blood-splattered bride and groom, evocative of the cover to their album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. A black-clad ballerina dances down the aisle, like the music video for “Helena” from that album. Later on, the boy stumbles into a hospital room, but there’s no one in the bed — much less someone dreaming the psychedelic fantasia of “Welcome to the Black Parade” (though a black marching band uniform does show up a bit later). He even ends up in a desert reminiscent of the aesthetic for the band’s final album, Danger Days.

For now, that 2010 album is still their final album, because the video did not end by announcing any new music. Instead, the protagonist ends up in The Forum in L.A., and a list of tour dates rolls in.

Watch the video above, and check out the tour dates below.

Sept. 9 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 11 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. — Riot Fest

Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

Sept. 17 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center

Sept. 18 — Philadelphia, Penn. — Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 — Atlanta, Ga. — Music Midtown

Sept. 22 — Newark, N.J. — Prudenital Center

Sept. 26 — Sunrise, Fla. — BB&T Center

Sept. 29 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Oct. 2 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center

Oct. 4 — Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma Dome

Oct. 6 — Oakland, Calif. — Oakland Arena

Oct. 8 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Forum

Oct. 10 — Sacramento, Calif. — Aftershock

Oct. 11 — Las Vegas, Nev. — T-Mobile Arena