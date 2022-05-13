My Chemical Romance Returns with 'The Foundations of Decay,' First New Release Since 2014

Two years after performing one reunion concert in Los Angeles, My Chemical Romance is officially back with a six-minute guitar-shredding epic titled "The Foundations of Decay"

Two years after performing one reunion concert at Los Angeles' Shrine Exposition Hall in December 2019, the iconic hardcore rock band fronted by Gerard Way has released their first new single since 2014, a six-minute guitar-shredding epic titled "The Foundations of Decay."

Produced by Doug McKean, Way, 45, and the band's guitarist Ray Toro, "The Foundations of Decay" marks the first new music heard from My Chemical Romance since 2014's "Fake Your Death," which was released on the band's May Death Never Stop You greatest hits collection.

Currently also featuring members including bassist Mikey Way and rhythm guitarist Frank Iero, MCR formed in 2001 and scored hit songs like "Helena" and the multi-platinum-certified "Welcome to the Black Parade" during its initial 12-year run.

Following the release of MCR's 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, the band dropped 10 singles in 2012 and 2013 as a compilation titled Conventional Weapons before announcing their breakup in March 2013. The greatest hits album was released a year later, and aside from a tenth-anniversary reissue of their signature album The Black Parade in 2016, the band remained publicly inactive for six years.

In October 2019, MCR told fans via Twitter that they'd privately reunited in 2017 "to see what would happen" and announced the Los Angeles reunion concert, which was then extended to a small planned tour throughout Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. North American and European dates were announced in January 2020, but all of their planned shows were then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the tour continued facing delays, Way posted four new solo songs on SoundCloud and released the single "Here Comes the End" from his Netflix series The Umbrella Academy in 2020.