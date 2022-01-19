My Chemical Romance, Paramore and More to Reunite at When We Were Young Emo Pop Festival
The When We Were Young festival is bringing back the best of the early 2000s.
My Chemical Romance and Paramore are set to headline the emo-pop festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in in Las Vegas.
Paramore will return to the stage for the first time since announcing a hiatus in 2018.
The group tweeted on Tuesday: "we've missed you. we're playing When We Were Young Fest in Vegas on Oct 22nd."
In January 2020, lead singer Haley Williams released her debut solo album, Petals for Armor.
My Chemical Romance reunited after their own break for a reunion show in Los Angeles in 2019 and will kick off their own headlining tour in June.
Paramore and My Chemical Romance will be joined at the festival by Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, All-American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World, Bring Me the Horizon, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional and more.
The lineup doesn't just include throwback bands. TikTok stars Lil Huddy, JXDN and Nessa Barrett will also take part alongside U.K. synth-pop group Wolf Alice, who is also opening for Harry Styles on his upcoming European tour.
The first When We Were Young festival happened in 2017 in Santa Ana, California.
The year's lineup announcement comes after the Vans Warped Tour farewell in 2018 and the ongoing COVID pandemic forced many shows and festivals to be canceled.
The 2022 festival presale begins on Jan. 21 at 7 a.m. PT and the general public on sale starts at 11 a.m. the same day.