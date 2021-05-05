Musicians Who Are Close with Their Moms
For these superstar singers, there's no question who the real rock star is: Mom
Usher
The king of R&B has his mom Jonetta Patton to thank for helping jump-start his early career. The famous momager and her mega-successful son traveled the world together while the singer surged in popularity in the '90s. Here, Usher is seen hanging backstage with Patton back in 1994 at the U.I.C. Pavilion in Chicago before a show.
Gene Simmons
The Kiss frontman was incredibly close to mom Flora Klein, who died in 2018 at the age of 93. Simmons honored his mom, "mentor" and "moral compass" on Instagram following her death, writing, "My Mother will always be in my thoughts and in my heart. Today. And Forever."
Taylor Swift
The singer has shared the depths of her love for her "guiding force," mom Andrea, through her music.
In a new lyric video for her song "The Best Day" from her rerecorded sophomore album Fearless, Swift sings about her loving mama while rare family clips play in the background: "And I love you for giving me your eyes/ Staying back and watching me shine and/ I didn't know if you knew/So I'm taking this chance to say/That I had the best day with you today."
On a more somber note, the song "Soon You'll Get Better" on her Lover album chronicles her mom's difficult journey with cancer. "I hate to make this all about me/but who am I supposed to talk to/What am I supposed to do/If there's no you?" she sings.
Beyoncé
Tina Knowles-Lawson walked so Beyoncé could run faster and farther than any other artist of her generation. The two are incredibly close, and Beyoncé wanted to share with her followers just how much of an impact her mom has made on her life on Mother's Day 2020.
"Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you. Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I've done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers," she wrote on Instagram. "My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect."
Dave Grohl
The rocker and his "best friend," mom Virginia Hanlon Grohl, have a relationship so close that they wanted to spotlight other stars and the women who've raised them, just in time for Mother's Day. The duo will release a Paramount+ original series called From Cradle to Stage, a show based on Virginia's book, and will feature interviews from Pharrell Williams, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Rush's Geddy Lee with their moms.
Grohl said in a release for the show, "Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend."
Miranda Lambert
The country queen owes everything to her mama — retired private investigator Beverly June Lambert — including her big hair and big heart.
"Thanks for teaching me how to be strong and love big. I love you!" Miranda wrote in her 2016 Mother's Day tribute.
John Legend
Before the fame, sold-out tours and earning the EGOT, the star's biggest fan was his mom, Phyllis Stephens.
"Whenever we had opportunities to sing in church or in school, my mom would suggest that I do it," Legend told PEOPLE of his mom, who was a seamstress. "She always encouraged me."
Here, the two are out celebrating the star's third studio album Evolver in N.Y.C. back in 2008.
Bruno Mars
"She's more than my music. If I could trade music to have her back, I would," the Silk Sonic star said in an interview with Latina magazine, following the 2013 death of his mother Bernadette Hernandez. The star was one of six siblings and was very close with this mom, who died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm at 55.
Mars added: "She's with me everywhere I go."
Lizzo
Mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson could not be prouder of her Grammy Award-winning daughter and how far she's come. She even runs a food truck called Taste of Lizzo outside of her daughter's concerts to show her support.
"Oh my God, this has just been the greatest ride," Johnson-Jefferson told Access back in October 2019. "Us being together has been the best part."
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas
From comforting them after their first music label rejection to guiding them into fatherhood, mom Denise has been along for the Jonas Brothers' ride since day one. She now enjoys the benefits of being a "glammy" to her three granddaughters, Valentina, Alena and Willa.
Justin Bieber
After overcoming ups and downs in their relationship, Bieber and mom Pattie Mallette have strengthened their bond and Bieber's wife Hailey has helped with that. The singer and the model's union has brought Mallette to tears — happy tears, of course.
"You are a gift to each other. I am grateful and consistently humbled by the love and blessings of God over you both," the proud mom commented on Bieber's Instagram after his second wedding in South Carolina. "My mamas heart is full. Okay. Here we go again.. 😭😭😭."