Musicians Who Are Close with Their Moms

The singer has shared the depths of her love for her "guiding force," mom Andrea, through her music.

In a new lyric video for her song "The Best Day" from her rerecorded sophomore album Fearless, Swift sings about her loving mama while rare family clips play in the background: "And I love you for giving me your eyes/ Staying back and watching me shine and/ I didn't know if you knew/So I'm taking this chance to say/That I had the best day with you today."

On a more somber note, the song "Soon You'll Get Better" on her Lover album chronicles her mom's difficult journey with cancer. "I hate to make this all about me/but who am I supposed to talk to/What am I supposed to do/If there's no you?" she sings.