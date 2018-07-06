14 Music Greats Who Died Mysterious Deaths

Sam Cooke (1964)
Bobby Fuller (1966)
Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones (1969)
Jim Morrison (1971)
Paul Williams of the Temptations (1973)
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
Donny Hathaway (1979)
Gary Driscoll of Rainbow (1987)
Chet Baker (1988)
Cornell Gunter of the Coasters (1990)
Johnny Thunders of the New York Dolls (1991)
Richey Edwards of the Manic Street Preachers (1995)
Tupac Shakur (1996)
Biggie Smalls (1997)
Elliott Smith (2003)
1 of 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement