14 Music Greats Who Died Mysterious Deaths

A similar group of rumors surrounds Smalls’ death. While some have posited the unfounded theory that government agents killed both Smalls and Shakur to end the perceived “East Coast/West Coast” battle, the FBI’s files on the “Juicy” rapper’s death include a reference to rare ammo used in the shooting that was also found in the home of LAPD cop David Mack. At the time of the murder, Mack was moonlighting as a bodyguard for Suge Knight and was arrested for bank robbery that same year. The FBI also found a black Chevy Impala SS in Mack’s possession—the same vehicle the agency claims was driven by the killer. Smalls’ family named Mack in a 2005 wrongful death lawsuit, but the case was dismissed from court. Retired LAPD Detective Russell Poole was a vocal proponent of the theory that Knight ordered unknown assassins—possibly Mack—to commit the crime before his own death in 2015. To this day, Mack has not been prosecuted for any crime related to Smalls’ murder, and he continues to maintain his innocence. Knight also has denied ordering anyone to kill Smalls.