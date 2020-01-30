Toddler's Song 'Dinosaurs in Love' Goes Viral, Leaving Adults Reaching for Tissues Across the Globe

Fenn Twitter

Singer Tom Rosenthal has discovered that he is not the only musician in the family after his 3-year-old daughter penned a sweet, yet heartbreaking went viral.

Rosenthal shared Fenn’s song, titled “Dinosaurs in Love”, explaining: “My nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today.”

“She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love.'”

In the song, which is exactly 1 minute, Fenn croons “Dinosaurs eating people,” with her dad serving as background vocals.

“Dinosaurs in Love,” Fenn belts out adding, “Dinosaurs having a party.”

“They eat fruit and cucumber/They fell in love,” Fenn sings as her dad asks, “Then what did they do?”

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

RELATED: Patti LaBelle’s Grandkids Love to Sing ‘Lady Marmalade’: ‘This Baby Is Singing Gitchy, Gitchy, Ya, Ya, Da Da!’

“They say ‘Thank you,'” Fenn croons before the song transitions into a much more somber melody.

“A bing bang came, and they died,” Fenn sings in reference to their extinction.

“Dinosaurs/Dinosaurs fell in love,” she continues. “But they didn’t say goodbye/But they didn’t say goodbye.”

The post has since filled with messages from Twitter users, commenting on how the song made them tear up.

“Fenn did a wonderful job,” one user wrote alongside a GIF of Will Smith fighting back tears in his film The Pursuit of Happyness.

“Yesss,” another fan of the song wrote, sharing a GIF of Oprah Winfrey passionately crying.

RELATED: Mostly Nonverbal Boy with Autism Sings Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ in ‘Miracle’ Viral Video

“Was not ready for that ending. Actually,” another commenter expressed.

“One day you’re eating fruit and cucumber and the next you’re extinct. Rough times,” a different person tweeted.

Rosenthal is a British singer-songwriter and composer.

He is most known for his tracks “It’s OK,” “Go Solo,” and his music videos “A Thousand Years,” and “As Luck Would Have It”.