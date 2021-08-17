The DJ, born Javunte Wheeler, was shot and killed on Monday in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department

SqueakPIVOT, Music Producer and DJ for Chicago's Pivot Gang, Dead at 26 After Fatal Shooting

SqueakPIVOT, a music producer and member of the Chicago-based Pivot Gang, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 26.

The DJ, born Javunte Wheeler, was shot and killed on Monday in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. His uncle, 27-year-old Derion S. Hood, was also fatally shot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both men sustained gunshot wounds to the head from "an unknown offender" and were transported to a local hospital, where they died of their injuries, the Chicago Police Department said.

Squeak was a producer for Pivot Gang, a hip hop artist collective based out the west side of Chicago. The group also includes brothers Saba and Joseph Chilliams, their high school friend MFnMelo, and Squeak's older brother Frsh Waters.

Squeak previously told local Chicago outlet The Triibe that he was a self-taught DJ who didn't think about making music professionally until his brother asked him to join Pivot Gang.

"I make beats and I DJ. I made beats because I needed something to do while I was on house arrest," he explained. "I got into DJ-ing because my homies ain't have no DJ."

He added, "I DJ'd for all of them. They ain't have DJs, so I said f— it. I'll just teach myself how to DJ and then I started getting booked."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Squeak produced his first solo EP with bandmate MFnMelo earlier this year, titled En Route. The tracks were released in June. He previously worked on Pivot Gang's 2019 album You Can't Sit With Us and Saba's breakthrough album Bucket List Project, Rolling Stone reports.

Following the news of his death, several music producers and rappers who came up in the Chicago music industry shared tributes to Squeak on social media.

"God bless squeak and every one that loves him Great man," Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter.