Flow La Movie, his longtime partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia and his 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez were among those who died in Wednesday's crash

Producer Flow La Movie and His Family Including 4-Year-Old Son Killed in Florida-Bound Jet Crash

Music producer Flow La Movie was among nine people who died Wednesday in a private jet crash in the Dominican Republic.

The 36-year-old's partner of seven years, Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, 31, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez were also killed, the aircraft's manifest confirms.

The other passengers, also all U.S. nationals, have been identified as Kellyan Hernández Pena, 21, and two teenagers aged 18 and 13, whose relationship to the couple has not been publicly confirmed.

Also killed was Veronica Estrella, 26, who was identified as a crew member on the manifest but as a passenger by the plane's operator.

Crew members, Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, 47, and Emilio Herrera, 32, both Dominican residents, also perished in the crash, the aviation company Helidosa confirmed in a statement on social media.

According to flight records obtained by PEOPLE, the Florida-bound Gulfstream IV jet took off from Isabela International Airport but not long after, attempted to make an emergency landing, crashing at the nearby Las Americas International Airport.

Flow (né José Angel Hernandez) was responsible for a number of hits including "Te Boté" featuring Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna. The song topped Billboard's Hot Latin Songs for 14 weeks following its 2018 release.

Under his own record label, Flow signed several artists of his own, including Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, D.OZi and Xound.

Throughout his career, he also produced songs for Latin artists such as Manuel Turizo, Don Omar, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Myke Towers, Anuel AA.

Flow La Movie Credit: Flow La Movie/instagram

Reps for Flow did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following the news of his death on Wednesday, tributes began to pour in on social media for the 38-year-old producer.

"With immense sadness and pain, the Dominican and world artistic community loses a great producer," singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner wrote on Twitter.

J Balvin shared a photo of himself and Flow on Instagram, writing: "José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR GOOD VIBES ALWAYS!! Rest in peace."

"What a great pain dear God," wrote fellow producer Raphy Pina. "A warrior, his family and crew lost their lives on a flight! Condolences to all of his loves ones. Horrible event! RIP! How bad."

Addressing the fatal accident involving its aircraft, aviation company Helidosa said "this accident causes us great pain and sorrow."

"We ask that you join us with prudence and solidarity to support the families affected as we go through this difficult moment" the aviation company's statement read.

"We ask our almighty God to give the strength to the family members of its passengers and pilots in the plane, and that God may take them in heaven and that their souls find peace," the statement concluded.