Grammy-Winning Music Producer Noel 'Detail' Fisher Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Detail won a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing the Beyoncé and JAY-Z hit song, "Drunk In Love"

Music producer Detail has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested the artist, 41, on 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges, according to a press release. Detail, born Noel Fisher, is currently being held with a bail of $6,290,000.

Authorities said the alleged crimes happened between 2010 and 2018. Detectives brought the case to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for review in January, and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau continues to investigate multiple adult sexual assault allegations involving Fisher.

"Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims," authorities said in a statement.

Fisher's attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday, Bledstein, said: “Mr. Fisher was just arrested some hours ago and I have not had an opportunity to speak to him or look at the charges. I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

In 2018, Fisher was accused of rape and sexual abuse, and singer Bebe Rexha spoke out at the time, alleging that the producer "tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio." She added in the May 2018 tweet: "Glad these women came out. It’s scary."

According to the AP, model Kristina Buch was awarded $15 million in 2019 during a lawsuit in Los Angeles, in which she accused Fisher of rape and abuse. Two other former assistants, the outlet reports, also came forward with legal action against Fisher, who said the claims were false and harmed his career.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or visit lacrimestoppers.org.