Jamal Edwards helped to launch the careers of artists among the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Rita Ora

Jamal Edwards, Music Pioneer Who Helped Launch Many Careers, Dead at 31: He 'Was an Inspiration'

Jamal Edwards, a music pioneer who helped launched the careers of various British artists, has died. He was 31.

Jamal's mother, Brenda Edwards — a host on the UK daytime show Loose Women — confirmed his death in a statement shared on her series' Twitter account early Monday morning.

"It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness," she wrote. "Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the center of our world."

"As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss," Brenda continued. "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."

She added: "Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA and PHD."

Jamal first broke into the entertainment industry in 2006, when he founded the online media platform SmokeyBarz TV (SBTV). There, he highlighted rising talent in the music world and helped launch the careers of stars including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Rita Ora, per BBC.

Currently, the SBTV YouTube channel has a total of 1.2 million subscribers and nearly 1 billion total views.

Jamal Edwards Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Alongside his music career, Jamal was also an ambassador for a youth charity run by Prince Charles, known as the Prince's Trust, which helps young people create their own companies, according to CNN.

In 2014, when he was 24, Jamal received an MBE (Member of the British Empire) award for his services to music, the outlet added.

Jamal Edwards Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Shortly after news of Jamal's death was announced, some of his famous friends shared their condolences on social media.

Prince Charles, 73, and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reposted a photo of the Prince of Wales with Jamal on their joint Twitter account.

"Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today," the royal couple wrote in their post. "His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince's Trust, were an inspiration to so many."

Ora, 31, meanwhile shared an image of herself and Jamal on Instagram, writing in her caption, "My first ever interview was with you."