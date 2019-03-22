Shining Sun and Grooving Tunes! The Hottest Music Festivals of Spring and Summer 2019

From country to pop and electronic to hip-hop, this summer's music festival lineup is a true crowd pleaser
WHERE: Boise, Idaho
WHEN: March 20-24
WHO’S PLAYING: Vince Staples, Toro Y Moi, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Liz Phair
WHERE: Miami, Florida
WHEN: March 29-31
WHO’S PLAYING: The Chainsmokers, Afrojack, Marshmello, Tiësto, Zedd
WHERE: Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh, North Carolina
WHEN: April 6
WHO’S PLAYING: SZA, Big Sean, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Nelly
WHERE: Empire Polo Club, Indio, California
WHEN: April 12-14 and April 19-21
WHO’S PLAYING: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Zedd
WHERE: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
WHEN: April 25-26
WHO’S PLAYING: Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, 6lack, Ella Mai, Lil Baby
WHEN: April 26-28
WHO’S PLAYING: Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean
WHERE: Virginia Beach, Virginia
WHO’S PLAYING: Missy Elliott, Migos, Pusha T, SZA, Janelle Monáe
WHERE: Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, Texas
WHEN: April 27-28
WHO’S PLAYING: Leon Bridges, Chvrches, Rae Sremmurd
WHERE: Central Park, Atlanta, Georgia
WHEN: May 3-5
WHO’S PLAYING: Tame Impala, Beck, Cage the Elephant, Incubus
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
WHEN: May 10-12
WHO’S PLAYING: Migos, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Cardi B, Tyga
WHERE: Gulf Shores, Alabama
WHEN: May 16-19
WHO’S PLAYING: Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Khalid, Vampire Weekend, Cardi B, Kygo
WHERE: Harvard Athletic Complex, Allston, Massachusetts
WHEN: May 24-26
WHO’S PLAYING: Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Logic, Greta Van Fleet
WHERE: Napa Valley Expo, Napa Valley, California
WHO’S PLAYING: Imagine Dragons, Neil Young, Mumford & Sons, Logic, Pharrell Williams
WHERE: Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona, Spain
WHEN: May 30-June 1
WHO’S PLAYING: Solange, Tame Impala, Cardi B, J Balvin, Future
WHERE: Randall’s Island, New York City, New York
WHEN: May 31-June 2
WHO’S PLAYING: The Strokes, Florence + The Machine, Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator
WHERE: The Mann at Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
WHEN: June 1
WHO’S PLAYING: The Roots, H.E.R., 21 Savage
WHERE: Nissian Stadium, Nashville, Tenneesee
WHEN: June 6-9
WHO’S PLAYING: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood
WHERE: Great Stage Park, Manchester, Tenneesee
WHEN: June 13-16
WHO’S PLAYING: Phish, Childish Gambino, The Lumineers, Post Malone, Cardi B
WHERE: The Woodlands, Dover, Delaware
WHEN: June 21-23
WHO’S PLAYING: Panic! at the Disco, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Zedd, Kygo
WHERE: Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset, England
WHEN: June 26-30
WHO’S PLAYING: Stormzy, The Cure, The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson
WHERE: Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, Ireland
WHEN: July 5-7
WHO’S PLAYING: A$AP Rocky, Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, Future
WHERE: Union Park, Chicago, Illinois
WHEN: July 19-21
WHO’S PLAYING: HAIM, The Isley Brothers, Robyn
WHERE: Hippodrome ParisLongchamp, Paris, France
WHEN: July 20-21
WHO’S PLAYING: The Strokes, Bad Bunny, Jaden Smith, Martin Garrix, Twenty One Pilots
WHERE: West Riverfront Park, Detroit, Michigan
WHEN: July 27-28
WHO’S PLAYING: Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Ella Mai
WHERE: Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois
WHEN: Aug. 1-4
WHO’S PLAYING: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, The Chainsmokers
WHERE: Watkins Glen, New York
WHEN: Aug. 16-18
WHO’S PLAYING: Miley Cyrus, The Killers, Chance The Rapper, JAY-Z, Imagine Dragons
HERE: KY Expo Center, Louisville, Kentucky
WHEN: Sept. 14 and 15
WHO’S PLAYING: Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Keith Urban
WHERE: KY Expo Center, Louisville, Kentucky
WHEN: Sept. 20-22
WHO’S PLAYING: Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and the Sensational Shape Shifters, Zac Brown Band
