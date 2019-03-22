Shining Sun and Grooving Tunes! The Hottest Music Festivals of Spring and Summer 2019

From country to pop and electronic to hip-hop, this summer's music festival lineup is a true crowd pleaser

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Boise, Idaho</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> March 20-24</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> Vince Staples, Toro Y Moi, Angelique Kidjo&#8217;s Remain In Light, Liz Phair</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.treefortmusicfest.com/tickets/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Treefort Music Festival

WHERE: Boise, Idaho

WHEN: March 20-24

WHO’S PLAYING: Vince Staples, Toro Y Moi, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Liz Phair

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Miami, Florida</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> March 29-31</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-chainsmokers/">The Chainsmokers</a>, Afrojack, <a href="https://people.com/style/marshmello-victorias-secret-pink-event/">Marshmello</a>, Ti&euml;sto, <a href="https://people.com/tag/zedd/">Zedd</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://tickets.ultraworldwide.net/event/miami-2019#_ga=2.107865986.1686358185.1546631669-1157456148.1546631669">Click to purchase</a></p>
Ultra Music Festival

WHERE: Miami, Florida

WHEN: March 29-31

WHO’S PLAYING: The Chainsmokers, Afrojack, Marshmello, Tiësto, Zedd

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh, North Carolina</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> April 6</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2018-sza-love-galore-what-to-know/">SZA</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/big-sean/">Big Sean</a>, J. Cole, <a href="https://people.com/music/21-savage-lawyers-address-rapper-if-targeted-over-his-music/">21 Savage</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/nelly/">Nelly</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1690589">Click to purchase</a></p>
Dreamville Music Festival

WHERE: Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh, North Carolina

WHEN: April 6

WHO’S PLAYING: SZA, Big Sean, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Nelly

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Empire Polo Club, Indio, California</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> April 12-14 and April 19-21</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-glover/">Childish Gambino</a>, Tame Impala, <a href="https://people.com/tag/ariana-grande/">Ariana Grande</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kacey-musgraves/">Kacey Musgraves</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/zedd/">Zedd</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.coachella.com/passes/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

WHERE: Empire Polo Club, Indio, California

WHEN: April 12-14 and April 19-21

WHO’S PLAYING: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Zedd

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> April 25-26</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-glover/">Childish Gambino</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-wayne/">Lil Wayne</a>, 6lack, <a href="https://people.com/music/ella-mai-bood-up-everything-to-know/">Ella Mai</a>, Lil Baby</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://broccolicity.frontgatetickets.com/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Broccoli City Festival

WHERE: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

WHEN: April 25-26

WHO’S PLAYING: Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, 6lack, Ella Mai, Lil Baby

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Empire Polo Club, Indio, California</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> April 26-28</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/luke-bryan/">Luke Bryan</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/sam-hunt/">Sam Hunt</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-aldean/">Jason Aldean</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://stagecoach.festivalticketing.com/cart/3E8A44A7-3946-4E7F-A7D5-89C8B26DADDD/tickets/854">Click to purchase</a></p>
Stagecoach Festival

WHERE: Empire Polo Club, Indio, California

WHEN: April 26-28

WHO’S PLAYING: Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Virginia Beach, Virginia</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> April 26-28</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/missy-elliott/">Missy Elliott</a>, <a href="https://people.com/pets/migos-rapper-quavo-tiger-fans-outraged/">Migos</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/pusha-t/">Pusha T</a>, SZA, <a href="https://people.com/tag/janelle-monae/">Janelle Mon&aacute;e</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://somethinginthewater.frontgatetickets.com/?_ga=2.200917678.1021064420.1552682338-2091794753.1552682338">Click to purchase</a></p>
Something In The Water

WHERE: Virginia Beach, Virginia

WHEN: April 26-28

WHO’S PLAYING: Missy Elliott, Migos, Pusha T, SZA, Janelle Monáe

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, Texas</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> April 27-28</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/music/leon-bridges-not-allowed-listen-secular-music/">Leon Bridges</a>, Chvrches, Rae Sremmurd</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.fortressfestival.com/tickets">Click to purchase</a></p>
Fortress Festival

WHERE: Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, Texas

WHEN: April 27-28

WHO’S PLAYING: Leon Bridges, Chvrches, Rae Sremmurd

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Central Park, Atlanta, Georgia</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> May 3-5</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> Tame Impala, Beck, Cage the Elephant, Incubus</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://shakyknees.frontgatetickets.com/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Shaky Knees

WHERE: Central Park, Atlanta, Georgia

WHEN: May 3-5

WHO’S PLAYING: Tame Impala, Beck, Cage the Elephant, Incubus

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> May 10-12</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> Migos, <a href="https://people.com/tag/travis-scott/">Travis Scott</a>, Kid Cudi, <a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/">Cardi B</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tyga">Tyga</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Rolling Loud

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

WHEN: May 10-12

WHO’S PLAYING: Migos, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Cardi B, Tyga

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE</strong>: Gulf Shores, Alabama</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> May 16-19</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> Travis Scott, <a href="https://people.com/awards/five-things-to-know-about-the-lumineers/">The Lumineers</a>, Khalid, Vampire Weekend, Cardi B, Kygo</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.hangoutmusicfest.com/tickets/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Hangout Fest

WHERE: Gulf Shores, Alabama

WHEN: May 16-19

WHO’S PLAYING: Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Khalid, Vampire Weekend, Cardi B, Kygo

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Harvard Athletic Complex, Allston, Massachusetts</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> May 24-26</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, <a href="https://people.com/tag/logic/">Logic</a>, Greta Van Fleet</p> <p><strong>TICKETS</strong>: <a href="https://bostoncalling.frontgatetickets.com/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Boston Calling Music Festival

WHERE: Harvard Athletic Complex, Allston, Massachusetts

WHEN: May 24-26

WHO’S PLAYING: Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Logic, Greta Van Fleet

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Napa Valley Expo, Napa Valley, California</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> May 24-26</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/imagine-dragons/">Imagine Dragons</a>, <a href="https://people.com/music/neil-young-confirms-marriage-to-daryl-hannah/">Neil Young</a>, <a href="https://people.com/music/mumford-and-sons-new-york-show-global-citizen-festival/">Mumford &amp; Sons</a>, Logic, <a href="https://people.com/tag/Pharrell-Williams/">Pharrell Williams</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://bottlerocknapavalley.frontgatetickets.com/?_ga=2.47462692.2055936038.1546815399-193389749.1517515689">Click to purchase</a></p>
Bottlerock

WHERE: Napa Valley Expo, Napa Valley, California

WHEN: May 24-26

WHO’S PLAYING: Imagine Dragons, Neil Young, Mumford & Sons, Logic, Pharrell Williams

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE</strong>: Parc del F&ograve;rum, Barcelona, Spain</p> <p><strong>WHEN</strong>: May 30-June 1</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/solange-knowles/">Solange</a>, Tame Impala, Cardi B, <a href="https://people.com/music/j-balvin-behind-the-scenes-vibras-tour/">J Balvin</a>, Future</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.redtkt.com/festivals/primavera-sound-2019-barcelona?_ga=2.249205698.435338076.1546632706-1635585107.1546632706">Click to purchase</a></p>
Primavera Sound

WHERE: Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona, Spain

WHEN: May 30-June 1

WHO’S PLAYING: Solange, Tame Impala, Cardi B, J Balvin, Future

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Randall&#8217;s Island, New York City, New York</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> May 31-June 2</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/twins-for-strokes-guitarist-new-wife/">The Strokes</a>, <a href="https://people.com/awards/5-things-about-grammy-nominated-florence-the-machine/">Florence + The Machine</a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/lil-wayne/">Lil Wayne</a>, Tyler, the Creator</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.governorsballmusicfestival.com/tickets/">Click to purchase</a></p>
The Governors Ball

WHERE: Randall’s Island, New York City, New York

WHEN: May 31-June 2

WHO’S PLAYING: The Strokes, Florence + The MachineLil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> The Mann at Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> June 1</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-roots/">The Roots</a>, H.E.R., 21 Savage</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/020056681E0007BE?irgwc=1&#038;clickid=R8Y2ZR0lAxyJTZb0EWQ:NRupUklxqnUgwx0CUk0&#038;camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_10078&#038;impradid=10078&#038;REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat10078&#038;wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_10078&#038;utm_source=10078-Skimbit%20Ltd.&#038;impradname=Skimbit%20Ltd.&#038;utm_medium=affiliate" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Click to purchase</a>&nbsp;</p>
Roots Picnic

WHERE: The Mann at Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WHEN: June 1

WHO’S PLAYING: The Roots, H.E.R., 21 Savage

TICKETS: Click to purchase 

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Nissian Stadium, Nashville, Tenneesee</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> June 6-9</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING: </strong><a href="https://people.com/tag/luke-bryan/">Luke Bryan</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/miranda-lambert/">Miranda Lambert</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/thomas-rhett/">Thomas Rhett</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/carrie-underwood/">Carrie Underwood</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/249354/264167/4272?subId1=PEO%2CShiningSunandGroovingTunes%21TheHottestMusicFestivalsofSpringandSummer2019%2Cnicolesandspeople%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6979873%2C201903%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fcma-fest-tickets%2Fartist%2F978636" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ticketmaster.com/cma-fest-tickets/artist/978636" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ticketmaster.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Click to purchase" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ticketmaster.com/cma-fest-tickets/artist/978636" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Click to purchase</a></p>
CMAfest

WHERE: Nissian Stadium, Nashville, Tenneesee

WHEN: June 6-9

WHO’S PLAYING: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Great Stage Park, Manchester, Tenneesee</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> June 13-16</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> Phish,&nbsp;Childish Gambino,&nbsp;The Lumineers,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/post-malone/">Post Malone</a>, Cardi B</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.bonnaroo.com/tickets/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Bonnaroo

WHERE: Great Stage Park, Manchester, Tenneesee

WHEN: June 13-16

WHO’S PLAYING: Phish, Childish Gambino, The Lumineers, Post Malone, Cardi B

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> The Woodlands, Dover, Delaware</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> June 21-23</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/music/brendon-urie-glsen-respect-awards-inspiration-award-recipient/">Panic! at the Disco</a>, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Zedd, Kygo</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://fireflyfestival.com/passes/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Firefly Music Festival

WHERE: The Woodlands, Dover, Delaware

WHEN: June 21-23

WHO’S PLAYING: Panic! at the Disco, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Zedd, Kygo

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset, England</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> June 26-30</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING</strong>: Stormzy,&nbsp;The Cure,&nbsp;The Killers, <a href="https://people.com/tag/miley-cyrus/">Miley Cyrus</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/janet-jackson/">Janet Jackson</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk/information/tickets/#BASIC">Click to purchase</a></p>
Glastonbury Festival

WHERE: Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset, England

WHEN: June 26-30

WHO’S PLAYING: Stormzy, The Cure, The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, Ireland</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> July 5-7</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/aap-rocky/">A$AP Rocky</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chance-the-rapper/">Chance The Rapper</a>, Cardi B, Future</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.ticketmaster.ie/longitude-3day-weekend-ticket-dublin-07-07-2019/event/18005584A6577106">Click to purchase</a></p>
Longitude Festival

WHERE: Marlay Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, Ireland

WHEN: July 5-7

WHO’S PLAYING: A$AP Rocky, Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, Future

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Union Park, Chicago, Illinois</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> July 19-21</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> HAIM, The Isley Brothers, Robyn</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitchfork-music-festival-2019-tickets-56344083671?aff=PMFWebsite">Click to purchase</a></p>
Pitchfork Music Festival

WHERE: Union Park, Chicago, Illinois

WHEN: July 19-21

WHO’S PLAYING: HAIM, The Isley Brothers, Robyn

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Hippodrome ParisLongchamp, Paris, France</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> July 20-21</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> The Strokes, Bad Bunny, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jaden-smith/">Jaden Smith</a>, Martin Garrix, Twenty One Pilots</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.ticketmaster.fr/fr/artiste/lollapalooza-festival-paris/idartiste/1363?clickId=R8Y2ZR0lAxyJTZb0EWQ%3ANRupUklxqHxcwx0CUk0&amp;irgwc=1&amp;utm_term=427761&amp;utm_source=10078&amp;utm_medium=affiliate&amp;utm_campaign=1107977&amp;utm_content=7516">Click to purchase</a></p>
Lollapalooza Paris

WHERE: Hippodrome ParisLongchamp, Paris, France

WHEN: July 20-21

WHO’S PLAYING: The Strokes, Bad Bunny, Jaden Smith, Martin Garrix, Twenty One Pilots

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> West Riverfront Park, Detroit, Michigan</p> <p><strong>WHEN</strong>: July 27-28</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, <a href="https://people.com/music/ella-mai-bood-up-everything-to-know/">Ella Mai</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://mopopfestival.com/passes.html">Click to purchase</a></p>
Mo Pop Festival

WHERE: West Riverfront Park, Detroit, Michigan

WHEN: July 27-28

WHO’S PLAYING: Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Ella Mai

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> Aug. 1-4</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-chainsmokers/">The Chainsmokers</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.lollapalooza.com/tickets/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Lollapalooza Chicago

WHERE: Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois

WHEN: Aug. 1-4

WHO’S PLAYING: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, The Chainsmokers

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> Watkins Glen, New York</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> Aug. 16-18</p> <p><strong>WHO&#8217;S PLAYING:</strong> Miley Cyrus, <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-killers/">The Killers</a>, Chance The Rapper, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jay-z/">JAY-Z</a>, Imagine Dragons</p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.woodstock.com/tickets/">Click to purchase</a></p>
Woodstock 50

WHERE: Watkins Glen, New York

WHEN: Aug. 16-18

WHO’S PLAYING: Miley Cyrus, The Killers, Chance The Rapper, JAY-Z, Imagine Dragons

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>HERE:</strong> KY Expo Center, Louisville, Kentucky</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> Sept. 14 and 15</p> <p><strong>WHO&rsquo;S PLAYING: </strong>Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Keith Urban</p> <p><strong>TICKETS: <a href="http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/249354/264167/4272?subId1=PEO%2CShiningSunandGroovingTunes%21TheHottestMusicFestivalsofSpringandSummer2019%2Cnicolesandspeople%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6979873%2C201903%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fhometown-rising-country-music-bourbon-festival-tickets%2Fartist%2F2603745" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ticketmaster.com/hometown-rising-country-music-bourbon-festival-tickets/artist/2603745" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ticketmaster.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Click to purchase" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ticketmaster.com/hometown-rising-country-music-bourbon-festival-tickets/artist/2603745" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">Click to purchase</a></strong></p>
Hometown Rising

HERE: KY Expo Center, Louisville, Kentucky

WHEN: Sept. 14 and 15

WHO’S PLAYING: Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Keith Urban

TICKETS: Click to purchase

<p><strong>WHERE:</strong> KY Expo Center, Louisville, Kentucky</p> <p><strong>WHEN:</strong> Sept. 20-22</p> <p><strong>WHO&rsquo;S PLAYING:</strong> <a href="https://people.com/tag/foo-fighters/">Foo Fighters</a>, Robert Plant and the Sensational Shape Shifters, <a href="https://people.com/tag/zac-brown-band/">Zac&nbsp;Brown&nbsp;Band</a></p> <p><strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://bourbon.frontgatetickets.com/?utm_source=BB%20website&amp;utm_campaign=webheader&amp;_ga=2.256148744.288632135.1553195280-723764809.1553195280">Click to purchase</a></p>
Bourbon & Beyond

WHERE: KY Expo Center, Louisville, Kentucky

WHEN: Sept. 20-22

WHO’S PLAYING: Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and the Sensational Shape Shifters, Zac Brown Band

TICKETS: Click to purchase

