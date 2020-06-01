A statement circulating social media described the initiative as a "day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community"

Music Industry to Stage Blackout Tuesday in Wake of George Floyd Killing: 'The Show Must Be Paused'

The music industry is standing in solidarity in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

On Tuesday, June 2, many major music studios and their employees will stage a "blackout" in the hopes to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. A statement circulating social media that calls for the initiative says it is an "urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change."

"As gatekeepers of the culture, it's our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during loss," reads the statement, which called the blackout a "day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community."

The sentiment was echoed across countless prominent music executives and studios, using the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused.

"It’s hard to know what to say because I’ve been dealing with racism my entire life. That said, it’s rearing its ugly head right now & by God it’s time to deal with it once & for all," wrote record producer Quincy Jones on Twitter. "My team & I stand for justice. Convos will be had & action will be taken."

Columbia Records clarified, in a statement on Instagram, that its Blackout Tuesday will not be a "day off," but rather a "day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity."

For their part, Interscope Geffen A&M said they will not release new music this week. Instead, the record label will "contribute to organizations that help bail out protesters exercising their right to peaceably assemble, aid lawyers working for systematic change, and provide assistance to charities focused on creating economic empowerment in the Black community."

Interscope added in its Instagram statement that it is "committed to taking long-term action in the continued fight for racial justice."

Republic Records called Blackout Tuesday "one step in a long ongoing fight for justice supporting the Black community" and said "it will not stop here." Republic added on Instagram, "We Use Our Voices, Use Yours."

Atlantic Records issued a statement on the matter, as well, saying its support will extend beyond the day of observance.