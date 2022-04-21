The 2022 VMAs will take place on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, marking the awards show's first-time return to the venue since its 2019 ceremony

The MTV VMAs Will Return to the Prudential Center for Annual Awards Show: 'New Jersey Is Honored'

It's almost time for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Thursday, MTV announced the 2022 VMAs will take place on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, marking the awards show's first-time return to the venue since its 2019 ceremony.

"We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year's VMAs live from Prudential Center," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a press statement. "Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we're excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music's most anticipated and iconic nights."

"We are extremely proud MTV has chosen Prudential Center to once again host its marquee showcase, the 39th Annual Video Music Awards," stated Jake Reynolds, President, Prudential Center. "Prudential Center has enjoyed our long-standing partnership with MTV which highlights our world-class venue as a must play destination for acts of all genres. We could not be more excited to host one of the entertainment industry's most celebrated award shows and recognize the industry's brightest stars, while adding to the rich history of music in New Jersey."

"New Jersey is honored to once again host the MTV Video Music Awards at one of our many world-class entertainment and sports venues," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation. On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state."

"We are excited to have the MTV Video Music Awards return to Newark this year. It is fitting that Newark is once again the host city, as it is the birthplace of many of the biggest names in music, and has so much to offer its visitors – a vibrant arts and culture scene, historic downtown, and diverse cuisine," said Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark. "On behalf of Newark residents, we are happy to welcome everyone attending and are very much looking forward to one of the biggest nights in entertainment."