Nicki Minaj to Receive the Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj is ready for her moment in the spotlight at this year's MTV Video Music Awards!

The "Super Bass" rapper is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs, where she will also perform for the first time since 2018.

Minaj, 39, joins an esteemed list of previous recipients that includes Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J and Missy Elliott.

"Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a statement. "She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically 'Nicki'."

The star, whose new single "Super Freaky Girl" is due out on Friday, has been nominated for 17 VMAs over the years and has five wins under her belt, the first of which came in 2011 for best hip-hop video. She is nominated at this year's show for best hip-hop.

Minaj performed on the main stage for the first time in 2012, and has since sung with everyone from Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande to Usher, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

The star's most recent studio album, Queen, was released in 2018, and she has been teasing album No. 5 in recent months.

Her performance joins a star-studded list of previously announced performances that includes Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco.

Last month, MTV revealed this year's VMAs nominations list, which represents artists whose "cultural impact" and work over the past year have "transformed the music industry," per a press release. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations each.

Trailing closely behind are Harry Styles and Doja Cat (who served as last year's host) with six each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories including video of the year, artist of the year, best collaboration and more through Aug. 19.

The show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.