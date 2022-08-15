MTV Adds Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow and Måneskin to the Star-Studded 2022 VMAs Performers Lineup

Lizzo and Harlow will deliver their second VMAs performances, while BLACKPINK and Måneskin are making their debuts at the ceremony

August 15, 2022
lizzo, jack harlow
Lizzo and Jack Harlow. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The list of 2022 MTV Video Music Awards performers is growing!

On Monday, MTV announced Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow and Måneskin will take the stage at this year's Video Music Awards ceremony, set to be held Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Nominated in four categories, including artist of the year and song of the year for "About Damn Time," Lizzo, 34, will make her return to the VMAs stage to sing "2 Be Loved" from her new album Special following her debut performance of "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts" in 2019.

Also delivering his second performance at the awards show is Harlow, 24, who will succeed last year's onstage "Industry Baby" duet with Lil Nas X and deliver his first-ever solo VMAs set. The "First Class" rapper is up for seven awards this year, including video of the year for "Industry Baby."

Rose, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK. Scott Dudelson/Getty

The 2022 VMAs will also feature debut performances from two international groups. Nominated for best metaverse performance this year, BLACKPINK, the first-ever K-pop girl group to win a Moon Person (for song of the summer in 2020), will take the VMAs stage for the first time ever at this year's ceremony. Soloist LISA is also nominated for best K-pop, becoming the first female solo act in the genre to receive a nod.

Måneskin, the Italian band that won Eurovision 2021, will also perform at the VMAs for the first time this year with a rendition of their chart-topping alternative hit "SUPERMODEL." The group is up for best new artist and best alternative at the ceremony, making them the first-ever Italian act to receive VMA nominations.

The BRIT Awards 2022 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Måneskin. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Previously announced performers set to hit the stage at the 2022 VMAs later this month include Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid, J Balvin and Panic! at the Disco.

Earlier this month, MTV announced Nicki Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs, where she will also perform for the first time since 2018.

Minaj, 39, joins an esteemed list of previous recipients that includes Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J and Missy Elliott.

The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper has been nominated for 17 VMAs over the years and has five wins under her belt, the first of which came in 2011 for best hip-hop video. She is nominated at this year's show for best hip-hop.

