MTV VMAs Announces Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! at the Disco as 2022 Performers

The award show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey

By
Published on August 5, 2022 11:25 AM
Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Neilson Barnard/Getty; Justin Lloyd/Newspix/Getty

MTV's biggest night will be a must-watch!

On Friday, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards announced artists Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco will be performing at the show later this month.

For Brazilian funk and pop sensation Anitta, 29, this award show will mark her VMA main stage debut. Just this year, the "Girl from Rio" singer released her chart-topping single "Envolver" which went viral on TikTok and earned her a Guinness Book of World Records certification as the first solo Latin artist to hit No. 1 on Spotify.

The singer is also up for her first VMA award in the best Latin category, making her the first Brazilian artist nominated for any category of the award show.

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, 37, will be making his return to the VMA since his 2019 performance of "Que Pretendes" with Bad Bunny. In this year's show, the singer will be making the world premiere of "Nivel de Perreo" with Ryan Castro.

The "La Canción" singer has been nominated for the Moon Person 13 times and has won a total of five awards in the past. He is also nominated for best Latin alongside Anitta. If he wins, J Balvin would become the most awarded Latin artist in VMA history.

Also announced was a performance from Marshmello, 30, and Khalid, 24. Together, the duo will take the stage for the TV debut of their newest collaboration "Numb." Marshmello, a music producer and DJ, will be making his VMA debut and is a five-time nominee at the award show.

Khalid is no stranger to the VMA stage. The "Location" singer was part of a memorable 2017 performance of "1-800-273-8255" with Logic and Alessia Cara. That night, the singer also took home the award for best new artist.

Also on the lineup for the show is Panic! at the Disco, a band returning to the VMA stage for the first time since 2018. In their performance, the pop rock band will premiere their new single "Middle of a Breakup," the title track of the forthcoming album Viva Las Vengeance.

The band has been previously nominated nine times, with their first win in 2005 for video of the year. This year, the band is nominated in the alternative video category.

"And this is only the beginning..." MTV said in their announcement on Twitter.

Last month, MTV revealed this year's VMAs nominations list, which represents artists whose "cultural impact" and work over the past year have "transformed the music industry," per a press release. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations each.

Trailing closely behind are Harry Styles and Doja Cat (who served as last year's host) with six each, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five.

This year's award show has several stand-out moments including Lamar's first nomination since 2018, Madonna's 69th nomination and 26 first-time nominees.

The first-time nominees include Baby Keem, Kacey Musgraves, Gayle, Måneskin, Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Tems, Wet Leg and more.

The show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories including video of the year, artist of the year, best collaboration and more through Aug. 19.

In April, MTV revealed the show would be held at the Prudential Center for the first time since its 2019 ceremony.

"We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year's VMAs live from Prudential Center," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a press statement at the time. "Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we're excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music's most anticipated and iconic nights."

