Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots and Chlöe to Perform at 2021 MTV VMAs
The new set of artists joins the likes of Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo and Lorde to perform at the awards show next month
Get ready for some more star-studded performances at this year's VMAs!
On Tuesday, MTV announced that Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle) and Twenty One Pilots will be performing at the 2021 Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.
Chlöe will perform her first single as a soloist "Have Mercy," Mendes will hit the stage with "Summer of Love," while Twenty One Pilots will hit the stage with "Saturday."
Along with their scheduled performances, Doja Cat is up for five awards, including artist of the year and video of the year, while Mendes is up for best pop and Twenty One Pilots is nominated for best alternative.
In the top video of the year category, Doja Cat (and SZA for "Good Days") faces off with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," DJ Khaled and Drake's video featuring Justin Bieber "POPSTAR," Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," and The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" are also up for the award.
The new four performers join Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Lorde who will hit the stage at the awards show. Rodrigo will perform "Good 4 U," Kelly will hit the stage with "Papercuts" and Cabello will perform "Don't Go Yet." Lorde will also do a medley of songs from her new album Solar Power.
Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters — who will also be featured as a musical performance — will be honored with the first-ever U.S. Global Icon award.
The MTV VMAs are set to air live from New York City on Sept. 12.