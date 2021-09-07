Tainy will join Shawn Mendes for "Summer of Love" while Jack Harlow will perform "Industry Baby" with Lil Nas X

The Kid LAROI, Jack Harlow, Ozuna and Tainy Join Star-Studded Lineup at 2021 MTV VMAs

Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards will be jam-packed with performances!

On Tuesday, MTV announced several additions to the VMAs' performance lineup: The Kid LAROI, Jack Harlow, Ozuna and Tainy.

Harlow will hit the stage alongside Lil Nas X for "Industry Baby," while Tainy will join Shawn Mendes for their collaboration "Summer of Love."

The Kid LAROI — who's up for best new artist and PUSH performance of the year — will perform his track "Stay." Meanwhile, Latin superstar Ozuna will perform "La Funka," two years after hitting the stage for the first time alongside Rosalía.

Sharing the news to his Instagram, Ozuna wrote in Spanish that "this Sunday will be special" as he teased an onstage collaboration.

"Who'll accompany me???" he wrote. "What does La Funka mean?????"

The new performer announcement comes several days after MTV announced that rising stars Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia and Polo G will perform at the pre-show hosted by Tinashe.

Petras will hit the stage with her track "Future Starts Now," Swedish House Mafia will perform "Lifetime" and "It Gets Better," while Polo G will perform "Rapstar."

Rodrigo will perform "Good 4 U," Kelly will hit the stage with "Papercuts" and Cabello will perform "Don't Go Yet."

Chlöe will perform her first single as a soloist "Have Mercy," while Twenty One Pilots will hit the stage with "Saturday."

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters — who will also be featured as a performer — will be honored with the first-ever U.S. Global Icon award. Lorde was originally set to perform but pulled out due to a "change in production elements."