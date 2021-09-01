The 2021 MTV VMAs, hosted by Doja Cat, will air live from New York City on Sept. 12

Justin Bieber to Perform at MTV VMAs for First Time in Six Years

Justin Bieber is headed back to the VMAs stage!

The pop star, 27, will return to the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time since 2015 to perform on Sept. 12 at this year's show, where he leads the pack with seven nominations.

Bieber — who last took the stage to sing "What Do You Mean?" — is nominated this year for video of the year and artist of the year, the night's two biggest prizes, as well as best pop, best collaboration, best direction, best cinematography, and best editing.

It's been a whirlwind year for the Canadian crooner, who recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time in eight months with "Stay," his collaboration with The Kid Laroi.

The tune marked Bieber's eighth No. 1 single, and came after the success of his sixth studio album Justice, which dropped in March and spawned the No. 1 hit "Peaches."

Country-pop darling Kacey Musgraves will also take the stage at the show, and will perform her new song "star-crossed," the title track off her upcoming album, for the first time.

Though Bieber has the most nominations of any artist, Megan Thee Stallion comes in a close second with six, while Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo each have five.