Foo Fighters to Receive First-Ever U.S. Global Icon Award at the 2021 VMAs

Foo Fighters are global icons!

On Thursday, MTV announced that the Foo Fighters will be coming home with the first-ever U.S. Global Icon Award at the 2021 Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

The new award — inspired by MTV's Europe Music Awards' Global Icon Award — celebrates "an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact & influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond."

Although it's the first year the award is given in the U.S, artists such as Queen, Eminem, Green Day, Janet Jackson and Ozzy Osbourne have taken home the award at the EMAs in the past.

The Foo Fighters — comprising Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — are nominated for three other VMAs this year: best rock, best choreography and best cinematography for their song "Shame Shame."

The Foo Fighters Reopen Madison Square Garden Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The group is also set to hit the stage for their first VMAs performance since 2007. They first performed at the awards show in 1997, when they hit the stage with "Monkey Wrench" and "Everlong" during the ceremony's preshow.

The group has been nominated for VMAs multiple times but took home the award for best group video in 1996 for "Big Me" and best rock video in 2011 for "Walk."

Rodrigo will perform "good 4 u," Lil Nas X will hit the stage with "Industry Baby," Kelly will perform "papercuts," Cabello will perform "Don't Go Yet" and Lorde will debut a song from her new album Solar Power, out Friday.