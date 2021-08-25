The "Say So" singer announced the news on social media with a mind-blown emoji

Doja Cat Will Host and Perform at the 2021 VMAs After Being Nominated for 5 Awards

Doja Cat is adding a new gig to her resumé: host of MTV's Video Music Awards!

The Planet Her singer, 25, will serve as host for this year's annual ceremony, which is set to air live from New York City on Sept. 12, she announced on Wednesday.

"I'm hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯," Doja wrote on Instagram.

Doja Cat (née Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) was previously announced as a performer at the show, and is up for five awards, including the coveted artist of the year and video of the year for "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA.

In the artist of the year category, she's up against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrig and Taylor Swift.

Doja Cat is also nominated for best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects.

