Barker will also be joining Machine Gun Kelly for his performance of "papercuts"

Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Travis Barker, Simone Biles and More to Present Awards at 2021 MTV VMAs

The VMAs are only days away!

Expect to see some of your favorite stars walking the red carpet and presenting awards to the night's biggest winners. PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Travis Barker, Simone Biles and Avril Lavigne are among the presenters for this year's awards show.

Barker — who is up for the best alternative video category for "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" with WILLOW — will have double duty at Sunday's awards show as he'll join Machine Gun Kelly for a performance of new single "papercuts."

With the confirmed list of presenters, fans can expect to see Hailey and Justin Bieber, who will perform at the VMAs, along with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly walk the awards show red carpet together.

Aside from the Blink-182 drummer, Eilish is the only other presenter nominated for VMAs. The Happer Than Ever songstress is up for five awards, including best pop, best Latin, video for good, best direction and best cinematography.

Rodrigo will perform "Good 4 U," Kelly will hit the stage with "Papercuts" and Cabello will perform "Don't Go Yet."

Chlöe will perform her first single as a soloist "Have Mercy," while Twenty One Pilots will hit the stage with "Saturday."

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters — who will also be featured as a performer — will be honored with the first-ever U.S. Global Icon award. Lorde was originally set to perform but pulled out due to a "change in production elements."