Miley Cyrus to Perform New Single 'Midnight Sky' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

On Monday, the awards show announced that the "Midnight Sky" singer, 27, will be bringing her new era's decidedly disco vibes to the 2020 slate of performances. Cyrus, who previously hosted the VMAs back in 2015, will perform her new single, which debuted on Friday.

The Hannah Montana alum has a total of 14 career nominations, winning video of the year in 2014 for her iconic Bangerz hit "Wrecking Ball." This year, she's nominated for best art direction and best editing for "Mother's Daughter."

Last year, Cyrus debuted her emotional tune "Slide Away" at the VMAs, her first public appearance at the time after her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus performing "Slide Away" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, 2019. Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty

The 2020 VMAs will not be held indoors at New York's Barclays Center as previously planned, announced earlier this month. Instead, the annual event will feature live outdoor performances throughout the city with limited or no audiences — adhering to New York’s health guidelines put forth amid the pandemic.

MTV decided outdoor performances "would be more feasible and safer."

"In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event," they said in a statement at the time. "The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

Along with the usual categories — including video of the year, artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and more — MTV has added two new categories aimed at honoring music created during the pandemic: best music video from home, and best quarantine performance.

This year's show will be hosted by Keke Palmer. In a statement, Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said, "We're thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year's VMAs host. Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year's show truly unforgettable."