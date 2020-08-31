Maluma won the award for best Latin video for his track "Qué Pena" with J Balvin on Sunday night

Maluma Wins First-Ever VMA, Dazzles on Stage as He Performs 'Hawái:' 'I Can't Believe This'

Vamos pa' "Hawái!"

Maluma just took the MTV Video Music Awards stage by storm, performing his tropical hit "Hawái" and winning his first-ever VMA for best Latin video for "Qué Pena!"

From Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In and in front of a live audience, the 26-year-old hit the stage with the first Spanish-language performance of the night wearing a yellow suit and accompanied by matching dancers wearing face masks.

The singer started "Hawái" riding a stationary motorcycle before walking into a crowd of cars and onto a smaller stage where he ended the performance in front of a tropical-inspired backdrop.

"Papi Juancho. Maluma baby," he said to end the performance, using his signature phrase.

Maluma came back onstage to accept his first-ever moonperson for "Qué Pena," his track featuring J Balvin. The best Latin video award was presented by In The Heights actor Anthony Ramos.

Maluma thanked his fans, his family and collaborator Balvin (who skipped the VMAs after being set to perform) in both Spanish and English.

"Wow. Oh my God," he said. "I can't believe this."

"Thank you to all my fans for their love and affection you show me every day," he added in Spanglish. "Especially to my mom and dad and little sister who are watching from home. Everything I do, I do for them."

"It's incredible that both J Balvin and I came from Medellín, Colombia who made this song," he ended in Spanish. "What a shame. A shout-out to my compatriot J Balvin. Blessings, parsero."

The show was preceded by a tribute to Latino music with several artists performing J Balvin's "Mi Gente" from several iconic New York City spots including Downtown, Brooklyn and Spanish Harlem.

Image zoom Maluma Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Ahead of his performance, TMZ reported that both CNCO and the "La Playa" singer were casting super fans for an outdoor performance that would require NYC fans to get COVID-19 test a week before the show and self-isolate until the VMAs on Aug. 30. Fans watched his performance and acceptance speech from their cars.

The Colombian star shared a selfie in a forest green suit and blinged-out fang grill on Instagram just minutes before the show.

In 2018, Maluma also hit the stage at the VMAs to perform "Felices los 4." His performance that year was presented by Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha.

This isn't the first time he's been nominated for a moonperson. Last year, his track "Mala Mía" and the year before, his hit song "Felices los 4" and collaboration with Shakira, "Chantaje," were nominated for best Latin video.

In May, the singer gave fans a tour of his Colombian mansion, where he has been social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is my sanctuary. I'm enjoying it a lot in this quarantine," the singer told archdigest.com. "I needed this time in my life to enjoy and see all the things I’ve been building for a long time."