"This is for us," Lady Gaga said as she accepted the award for best collaboration without Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga Says She and Ariana Grande Are 'Truly Soul Sisters' at VMAs as They Win for Best Collab

Not just collaborators, but "soul sisters!"

As she accepted the duo's first award of the night for best collaboration on "Rain on Me," Lady Gaga praised Ariana Grande and said the two "turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds" as they made the hit collab.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This means the world," Gaga, 34, said as she accepted her award from Jaden Smith. "Ariana and I really connected through this song."

"Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters," she added. "Girl, this is for us. We both been through some s— together, but we were willing to share that with each other. Ari, I love you."

Check out PEOPLE's full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

Image zoom Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande perform at the VMAs

Gaga also thanked MTV, Arianators and her own fans for their support.

"I feel like when we were in the studio, we turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds," the "Stupid Love" singer said. "And I will treasure those diamonds with you forever. "

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Soaks in an Ice Bath Ahead of Her VMAs Performance with Ariana Grande

Along with the best collaboration award for "Rain On Me," the duo also took home the prize for song of the year for the track off Gaga's album Chromatica. On her own, Gaga won the award for best artist. Ahead of Sunday's show, Gaga and Grande, 27, led the nominations list with nine each.

"I am so grateful and so blessed to have 9 #VMAs nominations this year for my album Chromatica, for Rain on Me, and other performances I've given," the singer said after the nominations were announced. "This is such a difficult time for people all over the world, I really honor how lucky I am to have a day like today."

Gaga also hit the stage Sunday night to perform a medley of tracks off of her latest album, including "Chromatica II," "911," "Stupid Love" and "Rain On Me" with Grande.