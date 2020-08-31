Lady Gaga Performs Show-Stopping Medley — Including 'Rain on Me' with Ariana Grande — at 2020 VMAs

The pop star performed a slew of tracks from her hit new album Chromatica

Hands up to the sky: Lady Gaga unleashed a show-stopping performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards!

On Sunday, the pop star performed a medley of tracks from her acclaimed new album, Chromatica, complete with multiple costume changes and a cameo from duet partner Ariana Grande.

Gaga kicked off her performance taking the remote stage as her orchestral interlude, "Chromatica II," began playing. The song then transitioned into the fan-favorite "911," as Gaga — flanked by a troupe of backup dancers — sang and danced in a silver wig, mint-green bra top and harness bottoms, accessorized with a mask.

As "911" ended, the camera panned to Gaga lying on the floor, now wearing the pink get-up from her "Rain on Me" music video, and Grande joined Gaga on stage for their debut performance of the hit single.

To conclude her electric set, Gaga made one more costume change, this time rocking a glittering pink bodysuit. She then climbed atop a staircase and took her seat at a brain-shaped piano, where she began belting a soulful, stripped-down version of Chromatica's lead single "Stupid Love."

Gaga then stepped away from the piano and, before joining her crew for one last dance-off, addressed viewers, saying: "I want you to love yourself, tonight and every night. Celebrate yourself. Love who you are. Be kind. Mask up. Be brave — and braver all the time."

This was Gaga's first performance at the VMAs since 2013 — and her first performance for Chromatica, which was released amid the coronavirus crisis. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 MTV award show, which was originally set to take place at New York City's Barclays Center, was broadcast virtually.

Grande last performed at the 2018 show with her all-female The Last Supper-themed "God Is a Woman" showcase.

Gaga and Grande lead this year's nominations with nine nods each, including categories for video of the year, song of the year and artist of the year. Together, they won for best collaboration — and Gaga also took home best song and best artist honors.

Along with the usual categories — including video of the year, artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and more — MTV has added two new categories aimed at honoring music created during the pandemic: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

The socially distanced broadcast, hosted by Keke Palmer, will feature performances from The Black Eyed Peas, The Weeknd, BTS, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma and CNCO.