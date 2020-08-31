BTS Debut New English Single 'Dynamite' — and Pick Up Multiple Awards! — at 2020 MTV VMAs

BTS put on an explosive performance for their ARMY!

During the virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed their new English-language track "Dynamite" remotely from South Korea for the first time since its Aug. 21 release, marking their first-ever appearance on the VMAs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The guys brought the retro vibe of their music video to life as they danced in front of a New York City skyline dressed in vintage styles.

BTS is nominated for best pop, best choreography and best K-pop — a category they won in both 2019 and 2020.

Check out PEOPLE's full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

BTS recently made history with YouTube's biggest first-day debut to date when they premiered their "Dynamite" music video.

"We're going through difficult times so we tried to have more fun working on this song. We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners. We're glad this song turned out great and hope a lot of our fans can listen to it to receive the positive energy we tried to incorporate in the song," RM told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

In addition to recording their upcoming fifth studio album, a follow-up to Map of the Soul: 7, BTS is anticipating the Sept. 24 release of their documentary film, Break the Silence: The Movie, which will take fans behind-the-scenes of the boy band's 2018–2019 Love Yourself World Tour.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead this year's nominations with nine nods each. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow closely behind with six nominations.

Along with the usual categories — including video of the year, artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and more — MTV has added two new categories aimed at honoring music created during the pandemic: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer Dishes on Socially Distanced VMA's: 'It's Not Going to Limit the Quality of the Show'

The socially distanced broadcast, hosted by Keke Palmer, will feature performances from Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, The Black Eyed Peas, The Weeknd, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma and CNCO.