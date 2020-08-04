The 2020 MTV VMAs will air live on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin to Perform at the 2020 MTV VMAs

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are already shaping up to be an epic night.

On Tuesday, MTV announced that nominees BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are among the first batch of artists slated to perform at the annual fan-voted awards show, which will air live on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show will mark BTS' first-ever VMAs performance and the TV debut of their upcoming English-only single, “Dynamite,” set to be released on Aug. 21.

In addition to performing, BTS is up for three nominations in the best pop, best K-pop and best choreography categories. Doja Cat also has three nominations in the song of the year, PUSH best new artist and best direction categories.

Balvin, meanwhile, has four nominations: one for best collaboration and three in the best latin category.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations.

Along with the usual categories — including video of the year, artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and more — MTV has added two new categories aimed at honoring music created during the pandemic: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck with U,” 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Wildflower,” blink-182’s “Happy Days,” Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” John Legend’s “Bigger Love” and Twenty One Pilots’ “Level of Concern” are all nominated for best music video from home.

The nominations for best quarantine performance include Chloe & Halle’s “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon, CNCO’s Unplugged At Home, DJ D-Nice’s Club MTV #DanceTogether, Legend’s #togetherathome Concert Series, Lady Gaga’s “Smile” from One World: Together at Home and Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute.

Leading up to the show, fans can vote for their favorites by visiting vma.mtv.com through Aug. 23. Voting for PUSH best new artist will remain active into the show on Aug. 30.

The network previously announced that the awards show will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, after it was granted a go-ahead from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, producers and venue staff will work with local officials to facilitate "extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience."