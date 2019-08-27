See the Complete MTV VMAs 2019 Winners List

See the complete winner's list of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26
Music’s biggest names have gathered at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday for this year’s installment of MTV’s Video Music Awards. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift tie for the most nominations this year with a whopping 10 apiece, each in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best pop. Newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are close behind, with nine and eight nods respectively, and both will go head to head in the best new artist category. Halsey, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also earned a host of nominations.
See the list of nominees below, which will be updated throughout the night.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records
- Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
- Shawn Mendes– Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
- Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®
- Ava Max – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
- Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
- ROSALÍA – Columbia Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic Records
- BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bazzi – Atlantic Records
- CNCO – RCA Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
- Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
BEST POP
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope Records
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic Records
- Khalid – “Talk” – Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records
- Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
- Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
- 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records
- Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
- Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
BEST R&B
- Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
- Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA Records
- H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA Records
- Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA Records
- Ella Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
- Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
- BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
- BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
- Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic Records
- NCT 127 – “Regular” – SM Entertainment
- EXO – “Tempo” – SM Entertainment
BEST LATIN
- Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music Latino
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
- benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US Latin
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
- The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
- David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier” – Capitol Records
- Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity” – Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
- The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island Records
- Imagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
- Lenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
- Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group
- twenty one pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Halsey – “Nightmare” – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
- The Killers – “Land of the Free” – Island
- Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” – Interscope Records
- John Legend – “Preach” – Columbia Records
- Lil Dicky – “Earth” – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
- Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
- Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
- Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
- FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
- Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
- DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Elias Talbot
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic
- Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
- Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
- Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
- BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
- Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
- Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
- BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
- Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
- Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
- Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
SONG OF SUMMER
- The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine”
- Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter”
- DaBaby — “Suge”
- Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”
- Ariana Grande and Social House — “Boyfriend”
- Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
- Khalid — “Talk”
- Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”
- Lil Tecca — “Ransom”
- Lizzo — “Truth Hurts”
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
- Post Malone (featuring Young Thug) — “Goodbyes”
- Rosalía and J Balvin (featuring El Guincho) — “Con altura”
- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
- Young Thug (featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott) — “The London”
- Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”
The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.