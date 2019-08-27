Here Are All of the Things Celebs at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Looked Like

Tana Mongeau
It’s Tana, bitch! Recognize this YouTuber’s inspiration?
Britney Spears (2001)
It’s Britney Spears ft. Banana, the snake! Tana was clearly drawing inspiration from this iconic VMAs moment.
Taylor Swift
T. Swift looked absolutely gorgeous on the VMAs red carpet, but we couldn’t help thinking that she got a little bit of inspiration from…
Hilary Banks
The ’90s are back, which means it was only a matter of time before someone drew inspiration from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s stylish big sis Hilary Banks.
Lizzo
Lookin‘ good as hell! Lizzo practically set the carpet on fire with this look.
Jessica Rabbit
And gave us some major Jessica Rabbit vibes while she did it.
Keke Palmer
All gold everything (including a huge phone) for Miss Palmer!
Cher Horowitz
You’d be Clueless not to see the resemblance!
Sebastian Maniscalco
In all blue everything, it looked like Maniscalco–who’s hosting the awards–got some inspiration from someone else in attendance!
Terrence J.
Do we think they called each other beforehand?
Lil Nas X
The Old Town Road rapper has been king of the pop charts all summer…
Prince
…but gave us major Prince vibes tonight.
Todrick Hall
It’s pretty clear who Hall’s inspiration was for this red carpet look…
The MTV Moon Person
Hall was nothing if not on theme!
Justina Valentine
Justina Valentine decided to make a statement with her outfit that read, “NASTY WOMAN.”
Amber Rose and Blac Chyna
Which is exactly what Amber Rose and Blac Chyna did when they showed up to the 2015 MTV VMAs.
Blac Chyna
You could say that Blac Chyna looks like an elegant flamingo. But we say she looks like…
Abby Cadabby
The more you look at it, the more you see the resemblance!