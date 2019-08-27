Here Are All of the Things Celebs at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Looked Like

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and these stars took that advice all the way to the VMAs red carpet!
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 26, 2019 09:50 PM

Tana Mongeau

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

It’s Tana, bitch! Recognize this YouTuber’s inspiration? 

Britney Spears (2001)

Kevin Kane/WireImage

It’s Britney Spears ft. Banana, the snake! Tana was clearly drawing inspiration from this iconic VMAs moment. 

Taylor Swift 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

T. Swift looked absolutely gorgeous on the VMAs red carpet, but we couldn’t help thinking that she got a little bit of inspiration from…

Hilary Banks 

Getty

The ’90s are back, which means it was only a matter of time before someone drew inspiration from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s stylish big sis Hilary Banks.

Lizzo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lookin‘ good as hell! Lizzo practically set the carpet on fire with this look. 

Jessica Rabbit

Buena Vista/Everett

And gave us some major Jessica Rabbit vibes while she did it. 

Keke Palmer

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty

All gold everything (including a huge phone) for Miss Palmer!

Cher Horowitz 

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

You’d be Clueless not to see the resemblance! 

Sebastian Maniscalco

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In all blue everything, it looked like Maniscalco–who’s hosting the awards–got some inspiration from someone else in attendance! 

Terrence J.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Do we think they called each other beforehand?

Lil Nas X

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Old Town Road rapper has been king of the pop charts all summer…

Prince

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

…but gave us major Prince vibes tonight.

Todrick Hall

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It’s pretty clear who Hall’s inspiration was for this red carpet look…

The MTV Moon Person

Bryan Bedder/WireImage

Hall was nothing if not on theme! 

Justina Valentine

Bryan Bedder/WireImage

Justina Valentine decided to make a statement with her outfit that read, “NASTY WOMAN.” 

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Which is exactly what Amber Rose and Blac Chyna did when they showed up to the 2015 MTV VMAs. 

Blac Chyna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

You could say that Blac Chyna looks like an elegant flamingo. But we say she looks like…

Abby Cadabby

Zach Pagano/NBC

The more you look at it, the more you see the resemblance! 

