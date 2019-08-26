MTV Video Music Awards 2019: Watch PEOPLE's Red Carpet Livestream

The biggest names in music are gathering in the Garden State for a wild night at the MTV Video Music Awards.

PeopleTV will stream live from the red carpet to capture all the stylish (and unpredictable) arrivals at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26. The digital pre-show will be hosted by PEOPLE Senior Music Editor Janine Rubenstein and PeopleTV’s Reality Check host Lyndsey Rodrigues.

The guest list is packed with your favorite artists including Missy Elliott, Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, Shawn Mendes, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, H.E.R., Normani, Ozuna, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, French Montana, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!

Catch the full livestream at 6:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT on on PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch the livestream on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

The VMAs air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on MTV.