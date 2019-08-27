Tish Cyrus Explains Why Daughter Miley Performed at the VMAs Amid Split from Liam Hemsworth

Tish Cyrus is clearing the air about her daughter’s emotional performance at Monday night’s MTV Music Video Awards.

MTV made a surprise announcement Monday afternoon that Miley Cyrus would be joining the VMAs performance lineup to sing her new break-up ballad, “Slide Away,” for the first time on stage since splitting with her husband of one year, Liam Hemsworth.

The singer, 26, had previously shared there was “no f—ing way” she’d be performing, however her mother shared with Entertainment Tonight that there wasn’t a deeper reason as to why she ended up on the Prudential Center stage that night.

“She didn’t change her mind, it was just a last-minute thing,” Tish said backstage. “Something opened up and she came to sing and I’m so excited!”

Miley’s mother, who was at the show with husband Billy Ray for his collaboration on “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X, assured fans that her “girl is always good,” even during the break-up.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty

The artist, who was nominated for song of the summer and best power anthem for her track “Mother’s Daughter,” put on a passionate performance of her new single in Newark, New Jersey. that aired in black-and-white.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Supported by Kaitlynn Carter as She Debuts Performance of ‘Slide Away’ at 2019 MTV VMAs

Miley, clad in a black minidress, held tight to the microphone stand as she belted the break-up track, and leaned in to her signature raspy vocals.

In what appeared to be an emotional moment for the star, she subtly changed several lyrics, adding the line, “You’re right, I’m grown now” after singing the original line, “You’re right, we’re grown now.” The singer’s new rumored flame, Kaitlynn Carter , 30, supported her backstage ahead of her performance.

In what appeared to be an emotional moment for the star, she subtly changed several lyrics, adding the line, “You’re right, I’m grown now” after singing the original line, “You’re right, we’re grown now.” The singer’s new rumored flame, Kaitlynn Carter , 30, supported her backstage ahead of her performance.

In what appeared to be an emotional moment for the star, she subtly changed several lyrics, adding the line, “You’re right, I’m grown now” after singing the original line, “You’re right, we’re grown now.”

As Miley prepared for her performance behind the curtains, MTV cameras caught a moment between the pair with Carter placing her hand on the singer’s head before she went on stage.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter backstage together at the #VMAs #videomusicawards pic.twitter.com/Xs51Zyn0EQ — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) August 27, 2019

Following news of Miley and Hemsworth’s breakup, the singer snapped enjoying an Italian getaway where she was spotted kissing Carter, who had also recently announced her split from husband, The Hills star Brody Jenner.

The reality show couple wed in 2018 in an exclusive ceremony at the Nihi Sumba Resort on the island of Sumba, off the coast of Indonesia.