Taylor Swift to Perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Fans won’t be able to calm down when Taylor Swift takes the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Wednesday, MTV announced that Swift would be performing at the upcoming installment of the annual awards stage, which will broadcast live globally from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26.

It’ll be the Swift’s first major televised performance following the release of her highly anticipated album, Lover (out Aug. 23). Swift last appeared on the VMA stage back in 2015, performing her song “Bad Blood” — which took home the coveted video of the year trophy then, too.

Swift is tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations this year, with both musicians scoring 10 nominations apiece in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best pop video.

MTV did not say which song(s) Swift would be singing on the show.

Her latest two videos, “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down,” are both up for potential wins.

Since 2008, Swift has taken home a total of seven VMAs across categories like best female video (“You Belong with Me,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Blank Space”), as well as best collaboration (“Bad Blood,” “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”), and the aforementioned video of the year.

To get that top prize this year, Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video will have to beat Grande’s “Thank U, Next”, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix)” and “a lot” by 21 Savage ft. J. Cole.

Eilish and Lil Nas X, who scored nine and eight nods respectively, will both go head to head in the best new artist category.

Halsey, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also earned several nominations.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, will air on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. on MTV.