Taylor Swift Will Open the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards: 'I'm So Excited!'

Taylor Swift let some exciting news slip ahead of her highly anticipated performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards: she’s opening the show!

The pop superstar had previously been confirmed as a performer at the 2019 VMAs but revealed on Thursday that she’ll be the very first to take the stage.

“I’m opening the show, so that’s exciting! I don’t know if I was supposed to say that actually, but I’ve done it now, so can’t take it back,” she told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Swift, 29, is nominated for 10 different awards this year, including video of the year, song of the year, and best pop video, tying her with Ariana Grande for most nods.

“I’m so excited because the video for ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ the video for ‘ME!,’ I wrote the treatment for those videos, so it’s really exciting to be nominated,” she told Roberts. “The fans have been so wonderful and like, it’s just … working with my friends, working with people that I love so much in the ‘Calm Down’ video especially, it was just like … seeing that get nominated was really a proud moment for me.”

It was announced earlier this month that the “Lover” singer would perform at the VMAs, which will broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26.

The performance will mark Swift’s first major televised gig following the release of her new album Lover, which hits shelves Friday. She last appeared at the ceremony in 2015 to sing “Bad Blood.”

Other stars set to perform include Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Missy Elliott, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X.

Meanwhile, during her interview with Roberts, Swift also confirmed her intention to re-record her first five albums after Scooter Braun purchased them as part of a $300 million deal with her former record label Big Machine.

“One thing about [Lover] that’s really special to me is that it’s the first one that I will own of my work,” she said, pausing with a smile as the crowd erupted into massive applause. “Which is a concept that [the audience is] very supportive of.”

She continued, “It’s something I’m very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again … I just think that artists deserve to own their work, I just feel very passionately about that. Next year, it’s right around the corner. I’m gonna be busy.”

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, will air on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. on MTV.